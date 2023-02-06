Atiku/Okowa campaign councillors charged to take awareness to grassroots

The Director General for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on new generation structure, Dr Ugochukwu Williams has charged Abia State Councilors of the structure to take their awareness programme to the grassroots. Williams, who made the charge during a town hall meeting involving all the immediate past councillors in the state, urged the new ones to ensure that their various wards get the message. He reminded the councillors that every politics is local and that party is supreme, stressing that even in a developed country like America, citizens over there do not compromise with any party they are members of.

The PDP Chairman in Obingwa Local Government Area, Chief Seth Agumuo described Councillors as party-elected officers that are close to the electorates in their various localities. Agomuo urged them not to relent in their efforts in campaigning for all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming general election. Spokesperson of the Councillors, Hon. Iheukwumere Victor assured that Abia Councillors have no option but to campaign and vote massively for the PDP candidate in the forthcoming general election

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...