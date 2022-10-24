News

Atiku, Okowa grace Obi of Onitsha’s Ofala Festival

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, both graced the 20th Ofala festival of His Majesty, Obi Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, at Ime Obi Onitsha, Anambra State. Atiku and Okowa were both represented at the occasion by High Chief Ben Obi (Ojeligbo) and Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, United Nigeria Airlines) respectively, celebrated with the people of Onitsha at the prestigious traditional event. While noting that the event is symbolic, the PDP Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates highlighted that Onitsha’s cultural history is exceptional, historic, and respectable. Speaking at the event, Atiku urged the Obi of Onitsha to continue his peace campaign throughout the country, noting that the traditional ruler is a highly detribalised Nigeoffer  atrian who desires a united and prosperous Nigeria. He also stated that culture and tradition would play an important role in his efforts to unite Nigeria. The annual event brings sons and daughters together under one roof to pray for peace and progress in Onitsha and its environs. Okonkwo in his representative capacity, stated that with the reception of the people of Onitsha, he had confidence that the city will join other communities in Anambra State to deliver 80 per cent of the votes to the PDP party in the February polls. Okonkwo said the South East and mostly Anambra State would benefit more from the administration of Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and urged the people of Onitsha to remain steadfast in their support of the joint ticket, which is hoping to unify the country and make it productive and prosperous again.

 

