Atiku, Okowa ticket 2023 magic wand, says ex-NULGE chief

The former president of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Delta State, Comrade Oyibo Olumami, has thrown his weight behind the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa joint-ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 2023 presidential election even as he described the duo as a magic wand to bring development to the country.

Oyibo, who is a PDP chieftain, said the combination is a perfect and bold idea for the economic transformation and growth of Nigeria, adding that they have all it takes to usher in an era of even development for the well-being of the entire citizens. He noted that Atiku, being a former vice president, and his running mate a former senator and incumbent governor have the requisite knowledge and experience to bring relief to the nation.

He said: “Atiku is a politician who has made friends across the various segments of the country and also held very important positions of trust in the past, which qualifies him for the president seat.” He described Okowa as a thoroughbred grassroots politician who started as a councillor, local government secretary, council chairman, commissioner, secretary to the state government (SSG), senator to emerge as governor, maintaining that “it is evident that Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa is gifted administratively in governance.”

The former NULGE chieftain noted that the country, which is currently enmeshed in series of malaise with insecurity at the front-burner, needs sound minds as president to tum things around. He said Atiku and Okowa have the magic wand to bring development to the country and allow Nigerians have access to quality means of livelihood if voted, adding: “Atiku made the right choice in choosing Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate; the strength of PDP is in South South region of the country.”

