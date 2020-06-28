Atiku orders activation of support groups in Edo for Obaseki

BENIN Former Vice President
and the Peoples Democratic
Party (PDP)
presidential candidate in the
2019 presidential candidate,
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has
directed that the over 150
independent members of
his support groups in Edo
state be activated for the reelection
of the state governor
and candidate of the party
Mr. Godwin Obaseki ahead
of the September 19 election
in the state.
The activation of the
groups is in preparation for
the forthcoming governorship
election.
Deputy Director in charge
of Atiku Support Group/
Mobilization in the defunct
Atiku Presidential Campaign
Organisation and PDP
Presidential Campaign, Hon.
Oladimeji Fabiyi confirmed
the directives of the former
Vice President to newsmen
yesterday in Benin, the state
capital.
According to Fabiyi, Alhaji
Atiku directed that all
Independent Atiku Support
Groups in Edo State should
be activated with immediate
effect as part of mobilization
for the victory of Godwin
Obaseki, the governorship
candidate of the PDP.
Fabiyi said, the former Vice
President as a major stakeholder
of the PDP considers
it expedient to put in place
winning structures and machinery
that will guarantee
total victory for the party in
Edo State.
“You know we need to
complete the circle in the
south south region that naturally
and originally belonged
the PDP.
“Having received the directive
with joy and enthusiasm,
I have no doubt that
all our support groups in
Edo State will be very glad
to receive this news and run
with the directive of Atiku
Abubakar for the benefit of
Governor Obaseki and our
great party in Edo State,” Fabiyi
added