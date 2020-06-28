Atiku orders activation of support groups in Edo for Obaseki

BENIN Former Vice President

and the Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP)

presidential candidate in the

2019 presidential candidate,

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has

directed that the over 150

independent members of

his support groups in Edo

state be activated for the reelection

of the state governor

and candidate of the party

Mr. Godwin Obaseki ahead

of the September 19 election

in the state.

The activation of the

groups is in preparation for

the forthcoming governorship

election.

Deputy Director in charge

of Atiku Support Group/

Mobilization in the defunct

Atiku Presidential Campaign

Organisation and PDP

Presidential Campaign, Hon.

Oladimeji Fabiyi confirmed

the directives of the former

Vice President to newsmen

yesterday in Benin, the state

capital.

According to Fabiyi, Alhaji

Atiku directed that all

Independent Atiku Support

Groups in Edo State should

be activated with immediate

effect as part of mobilization

for the victory of Godwin

Obaseki, the governorship

candidate of the PDP.

Fabiyi said, the former Vice

President as a major stakeholder

of the PDP considers

it expedient to put in place

winning structures and machinery

that will guarantee

total victory for the party in

Edo State.

“You know we need to

complete the circle in the

south south region that naturally

and originally belonged

the PDP.

“Having received the directive

with joy and enthusiasm,

I have no doubt that

all our support groups in

Edo State will be very glad

to receive this news and run

with the directive of Atiku

Abubakar for the benefit of

Governor Obaseki and our

great party in Edo State,” Fabiyi

added

