Atiku: Over-reliance on vote-buying’ll fail

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council Dele Momodu has revealed how his party’s candidate for the February 25 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar will defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) rivals Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi respectively.

He warned that overreliance on vote-buying in the election will fail. In a statement yesterday, Momodu said that those “hoping to rig brazenly will also fail spectacularly”. According to him, Atiku will be the first candidate to cross the line of recording 25 percent in 24 states. The veteran journalist said: “He will get 25 per cent automatically in the 19 northern states and will pick six in South South automatically. “He will pick more 25 percent in all of the five states in the South East, a traditional base of PDP, and the same in the South West. “Atiku Abubakar will dominate the North East, North West, North Central and South South. “Tinubu may pick a few states in the North and South West but won’t have enough to win.”

 

