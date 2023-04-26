News

Atiku Pays A Condolences Visit To Orji Kalu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed his condolences to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip over the passing of his wife, Ifeoma, who died at the age of 61 years old.

Atiku who visited Kalu on Wednesday in his Abuja home expressed his sorrow over the passing of his wife and advise him to find comfort in the fact that the deceased led a meaningful life.

In addition, he praised the late Ifeoma as a kind person who dedicated her life to helping others, and he prayed to God to give the departed a peaceful rest and the family the strength to endure the loss.

In his reaction, expressed gratitude to the former Vice President for coming to sympathize with him.

