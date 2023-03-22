2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Atiku, PDP Beat Deadline, File Petition Against Tinubu’s Victory

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar have filed their petition challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the said election.

The petitioners filing the case on Tuesday night have beat the 21 days deadline provided by the Electoral Act for petitions to be filed.

Joined as respondents in the petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023 are INEC, Tinubu and APC.

The petitioners in their petition filed before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja are seeking an order setting aside the election.

New Telegraph recalls that the Labour Party (LP)  and its candidate, Peter Obi had earlier today equally filed a petition challenging Tinubu’s election.

