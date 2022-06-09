Atiku, PDP govs meet over running mate

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, met with governors elected on the platform of the party. PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was part of the meeting, which was the first PDP governors held after the presidential primary.

The meeting, which was held at the Legacy House, the PDP presidential campaign headquarters, was in two stages. The first meeting began by 3pm with Atiku and Ayu in attendance. Thereafter, the governors went back to continue with the meeting after their departure. Chairman of the PDP Governor’s’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said: “The National Chairman along with the candidate came to thank the governors for their roles in the “We talked about cooperation and collaboration in prosecuting a very successful electioneering that will result into victories for the PDP at various elections, from the state House of Assembly, national election, governorship and the presidential election come February, 2023. “It is more of a consultative meeting on matters concerning the way forward.”

Tambuwal agreed that the state chief executives were consulted on the issue of vice presidential candidate, but did not give details. It was gathered that Atiku presented before the governors, the name of his proposed running mate and sought their opinion. Also, the composition of the national campaign council was reportedly discussed at the meeting. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given political parties June 17, to submit names of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...