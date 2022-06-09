News Top Stories

Atiku, PDP govs meet over running mate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, met with governors elected on the platform of the party. PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was part of the meeting, which was the first PDP governors held after the presidential primary.

The meeting, which was held at the Legacy House, the PDP presidential campaign headquarters, was in two stages. The first meeting began by 3pm with Atiku and Ayu in attendance. Thereafter, the governors went back to continue with the meeting after their departure. Chairman of the PDP Governor’s’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said: “The National Chairman along with the candidate came to thank the governors for their roles in the “We talked about cooperation and collaboration in prosecuting a very successful electioneering that will result into victories for the PDP at various elections, from the state House of Assembly, national election, governorship and the presidential election come February, 2023. “It is more of a consultative meeting on matters concerning the way forward.”

Tambuwal agreed that the state chief executives were consulted on the issue of vice presidential candidate, but did not give details. It was gathered that Atiku presented before the governors, the name of his proposed running mate and sought their opinion. Also, the composition of the national campaign council was reportedly discussed at the meeting. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given political parties June 17, to submit names of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Leave Nigerian armed forces alone, human rights groups warn ICC, Amnesty International

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Congress for Human Rights in Nigeria (CHRN) has warned the International Criminal Court and Amnesty International to steer clear of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for taking side with Boko Haram terrorists.  The human rights group, which made this known at a world press conference on Monday in Lagos, noted that these groups aim […]
News Top Stories

APC thanks FG for N25bn road projects in S’East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

•Draws attention to other deplorable roads     A bia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for approving N25 billion for the completion of the Enugu-Lokpanta section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.   The party said that section of the highway has over the […]
News

99% federal workers captured on NHIS – Sambo

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, has said that 99 per cent of formal workers under the payroll of the Federal Government have been captured under the scheme. Sambo made this known during a collaborative meeting with the President, Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Muray- Bruce, on avenues towards the attainment of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica