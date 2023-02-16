News

Atiku, PDP, hail Buhari’s standpoint broadcast on old naira notes

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the standpoint of President Muhammadu Buhari over the old naira notes brouhaha as a “perfect commitment to delivering on a generally accepted election by next week.”
The former vice president said Buhari incurred the wrath of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his co-voyagers in the party the moment he told Nigerians to vote their conscience in the forthcoming general elections.
He maintained that only the stalwarts of APC, who have stockpiled high denominations of the old naira notes in bullion vans, underground rooms and septic tanks, and have refused to engage the electorates and their fellow contenders in town-hall meetings and debates, but are desperate to use the old naira to rig elections, dragged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to court to frustrate the naira redesign policy.

 

Our Reporters

