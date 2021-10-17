Atiku: PDP will take over presidency in 2023

former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he was optimistic, “that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023”.

Speaking with journalists shortly he cast his vote at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola yesterday during the congress of the PDP in the state, Atiku maintained, that “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), State Congress in Adamawa will set pace for others when it comes to election transparency”.

The former VP, who called on “politicians to respect party guideline, electoral guideline and the nation’s constitution in electing party leaders, said democracy can only triumph in a free and fair environment”.

Over 2614 delegates across the 21 local government areas of the state were expected to participate in the exercise, even as 39 aspirants had earlier been cleared for various elective posts by the PDP election screening committee headed by Mamu Alhaji Mohammed.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Congress Committee and the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Douye Diri, “commended governor Ahmadu Fintiri and the PDP stakeholders for organizing a hitch free exercise”.

Diri, while declaring the winners after the exercise, said with the unity of purpose and organization, “I saw that PDP is the party to beat in Adamawa State”.

The party leader in the state, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, was the first to cast its vote, followed by Abubakar.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Committee for Adamawa state, Professor Umar Adam Katsayal, has debunked claims in some quarters that a court in Yola stopped the state Congress slated for today News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,614 delegates drawn from the 21 Local government areas of Adamawa are participating at the congress.

