Atiku: PDP’ll boost creative industry with N100bn

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to renew the payment of N100 billion enhancement cash that was instituted by his party, which became moribund under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government. The former vice president, who hailed the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for the uncommon transformation of the oilrich state while inaugurating six legacy projects in Asaba and Owa-Alero respectively, yesterday, said the governor has justified the confidence reposed in him.

The projects include a flyover across the Asaba-Onitsha Expressway, a technical college, Maryam Babangida Leisure Park, the film village in Asaba, the Mother and Child Specialist Hospital, and the Advanced Medical Diagnostic Centre, both in Owa-Alero. Atiku, supported by former Vice President Namadi Sambo, PDP National Chairman, Sen Iyorcha Ayu, Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Duoye Diri, Sen Dino Melaye, and other dignitaries, said more of skill acquisition, women-empowerment and talent hunt projects are underway as soon as he assumes office.

He lamented that APC came into power in 2015 without any vision to uplift Nigeria, inherited the blueprint of PDP for the growth and development of the country, but worked against service delivery and engaged citizens in propaganda, destroyed the manual and plunged the country into economic quagmire, insecurity, poverty and hunger. He said: “Your best partner is PDP government. It was PDP that made N100 billion available to the creative industry before 2015. But since APC came on board, have you been able to access it? When we assumed office again, we will go after you to access it over and over again. “What makes this event special is the naming of this place after Mrs Mariam Babangida. This is because she was the lady who introduced very historic important programmes in the lives of our women; particularly rural women. “For those of you who are not old enough to remember, she was the founder and initiator of Better Life For Rural Women. “I want to pledge to you that if you elect PDP in the next election, we will go with you, so that you can access the N100 billion that would be available to you for the promotion of the creative industry.” He appealed to the crowd of supporters, including Nollywood stars such as Zeb Ejiro, Tony Akposheri, Ali Baba, Francis Agoda, and others in entertainment industries, to spread the gospel of ‘rescue, reset and rebuild Nigeria,’ insisted that it’s only PDP that can restructure Nigeria

 

