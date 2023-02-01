Atiku: PDP’ll restore return peace to Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said the party will return peace to Nigeria if it returns power in May. Atiku who was in Sokoto in continuation of his campaign rally, regretted the loss of lives to banditry in the North West.

He condoled with people who lost their loved ones to insecurity in the country, andpromisedtoensurethat there is peace so that “businessmen, cattlerearers, fishermen, farmers and other will carry out their trades in peace. He said: “I promise to give our farmers, cattle rearers capital to continue with their trade, because the moment we restore peace they will just start their trade. “Secondly, I promise to eradicate poverty in the country that is why we set aside $10 billion for businessmen, youths and women. I will ensure that they have capital to eradicate poverty in the county.”

The PDP candidate told the people that his government will rehabilitate the Sokoto-Gusau- Funtua road, noting that since Sokoto has border with other African countries, he will open the borders for the people to enjoy trade relationship with others.

