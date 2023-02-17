Atiku pledges $10bn investments for Nigerians if elected

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to invest in agro-allied industries aimed at providing gainful employment for Nigerians. Speaking during his campaign rally in Dutse, he said investing in agriculture and the resuscitation of our ailing industries will create job opportunities towards poverty eradication and massive food production if given the mandate. “We intend to provide $10 billion economic investments as a support to increase the economic potential of Nigeria’s to further increase job creation and wealth, he declared.” Similarly, he vowed to open all the closed borders across the country, stressing that when the borders are open, it will allow free flow of goods and services at cheaper rates for Nigerians. “If I become the next president of Nigeria, I will work tirelessly to ensure that every partof thecountryissupported to utilise their area of comparativeadvantageinhuman and mineral resources for socio-economic development.”

