Atiku pledges $10bn investments for Nigerians if elected

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to invest in agro-allied industries aimed at providing gainful employment for Nigerians. Speaking during his campaign rally in Dutse, he said investing in agriculture and the resuscitation of our ailing industries will create job opportunities towards poverty eradication and massive food production if given the mandate. “We intend to provide $10 billion economic investments as a support to increase the economic potential of Nigeria’s to further increase job creation and wealth, he declared.” Similarly, he vowed to open all the closed borders across the country, stressing that when the borders are open, it will allow free flow of goods and services at cheaper rates for Nigerians. “If I become the next president of Nigeria, I will work tirelessly to ensure that every partof thecountryissupported to utilise their area of comparativeadvantageinhuman and mineral resources for socio-economic development.”
Related Articles
Nigeria needs $30bn investment for energy demand
NNPC, IOCs, Dangote seal gas supply deal The National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) has revealed that Nigeria needs about $30 billion to be able to meet its domestic energy need. This came shortly before the signing of a gas sales and aggregation agreement between Dangote Fertiliser and the NNPC Limited and its joint venture […]
Man, 45, arraigned over alleged fraud
The Police in Osun State on Friday, docked one Adefioye Akeem, 45, before an Ile- Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding one Oluwatoyin Ogundare to the tune of N209,000. The Prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in 2019 at Alalapa Sawmill, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife. Abdullahi said that […]
Gbajabiamila, NLTF kickstart digitise educational project in Surulere
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the Federal Government will continue to build a better educational system for citizens of the country. Speaking yesterday in Lagos while inaugurating the “Back to School Jumpstart” project to digitise teaching, learning, and inculcation of a basic hygiene culture in schools nationwide, […]
