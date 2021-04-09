News

Atiku: Population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth more than 30 African countries

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth is more than the total population of about 30 other African counties. Atiku, who spoke at the launch of Abubakar Kawu Baraje Foundation, noted that according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 13.9 million youths are unemployed. “Instructively, our youth population is about 64 percent of total unemployed Nigerians; the implication of which is that the most potentially productive working age grade in the country are unemployed, with many others underemployed,” Atiku stated.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 commended Baraje for the foundation, adding that it would provide support for youths in the areas of skills acquisition, environmental sustainability, public health support and peace, and conflict resolution. Atiku, who was represented by Jamil Mohammed, said the foundation symbolised the urgency to salvage Nigeria from the resultant negative impact of poor public investment in Human Capital Development, which he noted is evident in “our abysmal ranking in the global Human Capital Development index.

“This calls for all hands to be on deck to break the vicious circle of illiteracy, unemployment, poverty and insecurity that has imprisoned our youth and nation as a whole.” “This can be achieved if we continue to advocate for increased public and private investment in youth development and empowerment. It is a step that should be taken with all sense of urgency.” Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, blamed the security situation in the country on poor attention to education of youths. Saraki called on government at all levels as well as traditional rulers to invest more in moral and spiritual education of the youths.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, lamented that the country’s distress situation at the moment was because leaders rarely invest in education. “The country is in distress and we need to be putting down something that can reverse the trends. “This is a foundation that will groom new leadership for Nigeria and the world. Our leaders lack mentorship and that is the problem. And that is why they get into office and the next thing they do is stealing of public funds.” Secondus added. Baraje, who was former PDP National Chairman, explained that the foundation is aimed at providing quality education at no cost to children of the less privileged in the society.

Our Reporters

