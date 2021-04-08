Atiku: Population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth more than 30 African countries

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth is more than the total population of about 30 other African counties.

Atiku, who spoke at the launch of Abubakar Kawu Baraje Foundation, noted that according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 13.9 million youths are unemployed.

“Instructively, our youth population is about 64 percent of total unemployed Nigerians; the implication of which is that the most potentially productive working age grade in the country are unemployed, with many others underemployed,” Atiku stated.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 commended Baraje for the foundation, adding that it would provide support for youths in the areas of skills acquisition, environmental sustainability, public health support, and peace and conflict resolution.

Atiku, who was represented by Jamil Mohammed, said the foundation symbolised the urgency to salvage Nigeria from the resultant negative impact of poor public investment in Human Capital Development, which he noted is evident in “our abysmal ranking in the global Human Capital Development index”.

Like this: Like Loading...