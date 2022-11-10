Atiku postpones visit to Kebbi

The planned visit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to Kebbi State scheduled for November 12 has been postponed. Addressing journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the Chairman of the Publicity Sub-committee of the presidential campaign team Allahji Sani explained that the visit was shifted following some strategic adjustments by the presidential campaign council. According to him, the campaign will now hold on January 28.
