News

Atiku presidency’ll guarantee youths’ inclusion in govt – Group

Posted on

Hundreds of youths across the South West yesterday declared their support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, insisting that Atiku’s presidency would guarantee the involvement and participation of youths in government. The youths, under the auspices of “New Generation Group” converged on Abeokuta, Ogun State, to adopt Atiku as their presidential candidate.

They made the declaration at a rally tagged; ‘Rescue Walk,’ to raise awareness for women and youths active participation in politics and governance for a better Nigeria. Addressing journalists at the rally, Coordinator of the group, Sodeinde Daniel, emphasised the important role youths play in nation building and called on them to shun politics of violence. Sodeinde said: “The youth constitute the most significant part of the voting population and the workforce for the process. But for so long we have underrated our capacity, we have allowed another generation to decide for us without us.”

 

Our Reporters

