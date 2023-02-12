News

Atiku Promises $10b Fund For Businesses, Reactivation Of Abia Dry Port

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said this during the party’s campaign rally in Umuahia, Abia State, on Saturday.

“My vice president has announced that we are going to set aside $10 billion to make sure that we support businesses, particularly in this part of the country,” he told the crowd at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

This, he noted, is part of his promises to businessmen in the region.

“I remember in 2019 when I came here, I addressed a group of businessmen from the South-East generally because Aba is the capital of the southeast as far as business is concerned,” Atiku added.

“I remembered I addressed all Igbo businessmen and promised them that I am going to support them and set out a lot of money for the rehabilitation of businesses in Aba. So, it is still there.”

Atiku said other needs in the area, like the rehabilitation of federal roads and provision of railways, will be addressed if he is elected.

The former vice-president described these needs as “legitimate and they fall within our policy which we tagged: ‘My Covenant with Nigerians meaning our promise to Nigerians’”.

“We in PDP will be prepared to give Abians what Abians want. It is not an issue of ethnicity, it is not an issue of religion but it is an issue of good governance,” Atiku promised.

To further buttress his resolve to ensure there is an enabling environment for businesses in the state, Atiku recalled that he was part of the team that got the approval for the Abia Dry Port.

“It will only be my pleasure to make sure that the dry port functions and are operating,” the Adamawa-born PDP flagbearer added.

He also rued the challenges facing the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC), arguing that the country was much better when the PDP was in power between 1999 and 2015.

“You can all bear witness that when PDP was governing, Nigeria was prospering. That was the time Nigeria became the biggest economy in Africa,” he added.

“We created more jobs; we created more prosperity for everybody in this country. We brought about peace and we brought about unity.

To get Nigeria back on track, Atiku told the gathering to vote for the PDP which he says will win this month’s presidential election.

“Therefore, it is better that you are on a winning ticket than on a ticket that cannot take you anywhere,” Atiku maintained.

Speaking earlier at the occasion that attracted the PDP chieftains from the Southeast region and across the nation were some of the Abia PDP stalwarts including the Abia State deputy governor, Hon. Udechukwu who represented the governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, pledged the loyalty and support of the people of the state to the PDP and the party’s standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, stating their unwavering commitment to working for the electoral victory of the party in the forthcoming general election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa Flood: When Humanitarian Minister got what she didn’t bargain for

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

Bayelsa experience What the 2022 flood did to the people of Bayelsa state including yours truly cannot be forgotten in a hurry. In fact, the trauma will last for a very long time even though there has been another pronouncement by the Nigerian meteorological agency that another will be coming in 2023. For the people […]
News

Irabor says military has no plan for coup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Why NAF is yet to fully deploy Super Tucano aircraft – Amao Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor has said that the personnel of the Nigerian armed forces were not contemplating undertaking a coup. Irabor spoke on Friday at a virtual media chat tagged ‘Open Ears Dialogue.’ This is coming on the heels […]
News

Buhari signs Start-Up Bill into law, creates N10bn Investment Fund

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Start-Up Bill recently passed by the National Assembly into law. This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, who briefed newsmen after the short ceremony at the Presidential Villa Wednesday. The minister explained that the new law conceived and proposed by the executive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica