Atiku promises restructuring, industrialisation, as Makinde, deputy shun PDP rally

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday promised restructuring as well as industrialisation of the country if elected. They made the promise during their campaign rally at Mapo Hall in Ibadan. Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his deputy, Adebayo Lawal, were absent at the campaign rally.

Makinde is one of the five aggrieved PDP governors (G- 5) who have been shunning the party’s presidential campaign rallies in protest against the continued stay in office of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. Atiku promised to develop the state and also create jobs for unemployed youths. He said: “I promise and it is a commitment to restructure the country by giving more autonomy to the states/ zones and local governments for them to develop at their own pace, including their resources. If elected in the February 25 election.

“The South West is known for business and I will make sure that industrialisation of the zone is achieved as spelt out in our economic programme. “We will industrialise the South West, including Oyo State which is endowed with so many mineral resources, in order to create jobs and prosperity. We will fund universities adequately and pay lecturers on time to avoid strikes and disruption of academic activities which the APC government put us into in the last seven years. “I will unify Nigeria and allow every part of the country to be represented in our government which the APC has failed to do.

The APC government has failed Nigerians with promises they never fulfilled especially in the area of security, peace and order.” While commending Makinde and PDP in the state for the rally, Atiku urged the people to vote for the PDP to move forward. On his part, Okowa said he graduated from the University of Ibadan as a medical doctor, saying that many Nigerians are suffering from hunger and unhappy because they have been getting poorer and poorer for over seven years under the APC. The Delta State governor said Nigeria had been destroyed more than the military left it. He told the people to vote for the PDP to end their suffering under the APC.

Ayu bemoaned the ‘change’ that the APC promised in 2015, asking how much was a bag of rice in 2015 and now. “As a father of the PDP, I am calling on all the PDP members to vote Atiku/ Okowa so that we can enter the Aso Villa with drums by May 29. These APC people did not even care for our children who were out of school for eight months. We are no longer going to allow that,” he said. The Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal described Oyo State as the melting pot of Nigeria’s politics, saying the state was the last that the campaign train was visiting in the South West. Atiku’s wife, Titi, praised the women and the youths who came for the rally, urging them to vote for her husband and Makinde. She said her husband understands the way Nigeria should go to get better instead of those bragging with state governance experience. She said that her husband had promised to earmark $10 million to provide jobs for the unemployed youths. We shall not disappoint you when we get there,” she said.

