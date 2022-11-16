News

Atiku promises to seek debt cancellation if elected president

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he will engage creditors to seek “cancellation or forgiveness” to address the country’s foreign debt profile.

Disclosing this on Tuesday at the Lagos Business School 2022 alumni day, he also described the controversial petrol subsidy as a “fraud” and pledged to scrap it.

He said the economic gains of the PDP between 1999 to 2007 included debt cancellation, privatisation, banking reforms, and an effective working partnership with the private sector, just as he described Nigeria’s debt situation as “a mess” and promised to fix it if elected.

According to him: “I was the chairman for the removal of the fuel subsidy committee and I recall how we removed Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the fuel subsidy. I will continue from where we stopped, remove fuel subsidy totally and channel the subsidy funds back into the economy. In other words, it’s just a fraud.

“If you are talking about foreign debt, we have done it before, I will engage our creditors and ask for debt forgiveness or cancellation like we did before. Coming to local debt, if we stabilise the economy, we will borrow less, and propose a flexible payment plan.

“Again, I want you to compare our records with the current government and you can see who did well economically.”

He also said he would reform the oil and gas sector by ensuring that the right investors are engaged, such that Nigeria’s crude production increases while ensuring the privatisation of the three refineries in the country.

According to him: “With such policies in place, it will ultimately make Nigeria an oil production hub.”

He vowed to ensure proper funding for public education, adding that the children of the poor should enjoy free education.

 

