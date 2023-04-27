2023 Elections Politics

Atiku Replies Tinubu, Says I’m Drug-Free, No Dual Citizenship Scandals

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Barely 32 days to the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused him to be unfit to contest for the office of the President.

Atiku stated this on Wednesday while replying to the preliminary objections to his petition challenging the result of the February 25 presidential election that declared Tinubu the winner of the poll before the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal.

Speaking at the Tribunal, Atiku maintained that unlike Tinubu, his true identity, age, state of origin and educational qualifications have never been in dispute.

According to him, he has been able to run for the office of the President of Nigeria since 1993 without any controversy because unlike his main rival Tinubu, he is unencumbered by drugs and identity scandals.

Tinubu in a reply asked the tribunal to dismiss Atiku’s petition, contending that he has been losing successfully the presidential election since 1993 and had no right whatsoever to return as a winner of the election.

“Further to (iv) supra, it was/is not a surprise and/or not by accident that the electorate rejected the 1st petitioner (Atiku) at the polls of the presidential election held on 25th February 2023,” Tinubu profess.

In the filed lead by counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), Atiku stood to his stand that the announcement of Tinubu as President-elect cannot stand because he holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and Guinea, “having voluntarily acquired the citizenship of the Republic of Guinea”.

Similarly, Atiku summons Tinubu for not disclosing facts of his constitutional qualifications in his Form EC9 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), contrary to the provisions of the law.

Atiku reported that Tinubu is unfit to lead Nigeria having been indicted for drug-related offences in the United States of America and made to forfeit a sum of $460,000 as a compromise agreement.

Justifying his request for the abolition of the declaration of Tinubu as President-elect, Atiku said Tinubu and APC never won a majority of the lawful votes cast in the election, adding that he failed to meet the constitutional requirement of securing 25% of the votes cast in the FCT.

Atiku opposed Tinubu’s submission that the PDP is in abuse of court process by maintaining two processes in respect of the February 25 election, following a suit of February 28 by six PDP governors of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto states challenging the failure of INEC to transmit the results of the elections through the BVAS and IREV as leaving the substance to dwell on extraneous facts, contradictory, evasive, speculative and vague issues.

He said the six states’ suit, which has been discontinued, and his petition are not the same.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Politics

Migration: Rescuing Nigerians from human trafficking debacle

Posted on Author Ajibola Abayomi

Human trafficking is one illicit trade constituting nuisance against mobility of people in and across nations, being a modern day slavery involving the illegal trade of people for exploitation or commercial gain. Nigeria is not immune from this second largest crime network rated $150 billion in the global industry by the United Nations. Two thirds […]
2023 Elections Top Stories

#NigeriaDecides2023: APC Leads Presidential Election In Oyo As INEC Announces 14 LGs Results

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Presiding Officer for the Oyo State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Babatunde Olushola, Acting Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta has announced the results of the presidential election at the INEC Office, Agodi, Ibadan. Going by the computation of the 14 Local Government Councils already announced out of the […]
Politics

Etiaba: PDP should respect guber rotation in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Barrister Emeka Etiaba (SAN), is the son of the first female governor in Nigeria, Mrs. Virginia Etiaba. He speaks, in this interview, on his ambition to run for the Anambra governorship and his dream for the state. Okey Maduforo reports Too many questions have been asked about your ambition and why you are in the […]

Leave a Comment