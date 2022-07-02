News

Atiku: Report on Wike shunning my emissary false

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described as false, the report that Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike refused to see the emissary he sent to meet him in Turkey.

The Rivers State governor, who recently visited Turkey, was reported to be angry with Atiku for dropping him as his running mate despite the recommendation by a PDP committee set up for the purpose.

Some news reports said Wike shunned former Police Affairs Minister, Maina Waziri sent by the PDP presidential candidate to pacify him.

But Atiku, on his verified Twitter handle, disclaimed the report, described it as “hogwash.”

According to the former Vice President: “The report that H.E @atiku sent an emissary who was shunned by Gov Wike is at best hogwash.

“The @OfficialPDPNig presidential candidate did not send any emissary to Turkey.

“Those trying to create a wedge between the leaders do not mean well for the PDP and Nigeria.

“I wish to assure them that all extant issues with the Rivers State Governor and other aggrieved leaders will be amicably resolved so that the party can focus on booting out the ruinous APC administration and commence the arduous task of reconstructing our nation.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

