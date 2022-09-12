Atiku, Sani condemn attack on Ifeanyi Uba

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former Senator Shehu Sani have condemned Sunday’s failed assassination bid on Senator Ifeanyi Uba by yet to be identified gunmen.

Both took to Twitter to condemn the dastardly act.

Tweeting via his verified Twitter handle Sani@ShehuSani, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Eighth National Assembly, said: “The deadly attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the killing of his aides is unfortunate, tragic and condemnable.”

Similarly, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @atiku, Sunday night, Atiku wrote: “The attack on the convoy of Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah stands condemned. My condolences go to the families of those injured and killed in the attack. I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator. May the souls of the departed Rest in Peace.

“We’ve got work to do to ensure that safety and security returns to our dear country. –AA”

Senator Ifeanyi Uba escaped death by the whiskers on Sunday when assassins unleashed a barrage of bullets at his convoy.

However, five police escorts in the convoy were not so lucky. They were reportedly killed. One of his aides, identified simply as Obum, was also reportedly killed.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South senatorial zone on the platform of the Young Pogressives Party (YPP), was attacked at Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu junction in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

An eye witness said the senator was badly shaken in the attack described as an assassination attempt.

The eyewitness said: “Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy came under attack in Enugwu Ukwu this evening. He was ambushed by heavily armed men who opened fire on his convoy. Some of his aides were killed, including some police officers.

“The senator managed to escape as his car was riddled with bullets.

“I was driving up to that spot from the link road to the express when some people in a shop shouted at me and asked me to turn back and take another road, which I did.”

Reacting to the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. Echeng Echeng, had already led operatives to the scene at Nkwo market, Enugwukwu.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, he said though the details of the incident are still sketchy, operatives are on ground there to monitor the situation.

He said the police would communicate further details as things unfold, adding that the Police remained committed to getting to the root of the matter.

Sen Ifeanyi Ubah’s media aide, Mr. Kameh Ogbonna, said his bullet proof jeep saved his life.

“If not for the bullet proof jeep the Senator was riding in, he would have been dead by now.”

Explaining what happened, Ogbonna said: “This is an attempt on the life of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

“We were passing Enugwu Ukwu junction when they hit us front and back from all sides and as I speak with you Obum, the special aide to Senator Ifeanyi Uba is dead and about seven security operatives were hit by the assassins bullet and they may have died.”

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is said to be in an undisclosed hospital where he is being monitored by doctors even though he was not physically hurt.

