Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Diri, ACF, TUC, others express hope

…demand political will to address challenges

As Nigeria marks its 61st Independence today, eminent Nigerians, past and present leaders of the country are confident that the country would come out of its current challenges soon. This is even as they called for concerted efforts to address the issues confronting the country. Citing the high rate of insecurity, poor economy, as well secessionist calls, among others, as the challenges the country is currently grappling with, they said the country must summon the courage, energy, and political will to face problems confronting head-on and address them squarely

