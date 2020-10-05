News

Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, minister condemn police brutality

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Nigeria Police Force’s Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) came under attack over the weekend on social media following a viral video where some operatives allegedly shot dead a young man in front of a hotel in the Ughelli area of Delta State.

 

The video, which went viral on Saturday showed how there was confusion around the Wetland Hotel in the Ughelli area where the policemen allegedly killed the victim, and escaped with his vehicle – a white Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle.

 

Expectedly, the action from the video sparked outrage on the social media, with many Nigerians condemning the police action and calling for #ENDSARS In a tweet from a user, Teejay, who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident, he wrote: “SARS just shot a young boy dead at Ughelli, Delta State, as we speak in front of Wetland Hotel. They left him dead on the roadside and drove away with the deceased Lexus jeep.”

 

Expectedly, angry and furious Nigerians flooded the social media with their reactions, just as some of them posted their experiences from encounters they had with the SARS unit of the police. In his reaction, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet via his verified handle, said: “The safety of our residents is my number one duty as the CSO of Lagos.

 

So, reading reports of seemingly unlawful exploitation by the people charged to protect is very worrying and needs to be addressed immediately. Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken, and speedily too.”

 

On his part, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, said in a tweet that the government will not let the harassment of youths continue to happen, stating that SARS officials responsible for such should be brought to book. He tweeted: “This government will not let that continue to happen.

 

This morning I got assurances that the Police authorities will take necessary and definitive actions. SARS officers responsible for these systemic assaults on the youth should be brought to book.

 

“While being a youth is not an excuse to commit crimes or escape the law, those in charge of crime prevention must play by the book. I urge all Nigerian youths to continue to be law-abiding and be assured that under President Buhari issues concerning them will engage the government attention.”

 

Earlier, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in a tweet called on the Federal Government to reform SARS. Atiku wrote on twitter: “The SARS unit of the police was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

U.S. Police arrest suspect in Gokada’s founder‘s murder

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Tyrese Devon Haspil, the personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested yesterday. The suspect was alleged to have murdered the 33-yearold tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times and NBC’s New York TV station reported. Saleh’s body was found dismembered and decapitated in his luxury […]
News

Sultan declares today first day of Zulkida 1441 AH

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

    The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, yesterday announced the non-sighting of Zulkida crescent last Sunday and accordingly declared today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 as the thirtieth of Shawwal 1441 After Hijrah.     A statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs at the council, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, said the council and […]
News

PTAD pays pensioners N96bn in 12 months

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it has paid over N96 billion between July 2019 and August 2020 to pensioners across all operational departments. It also said it had paid over N77 billion as monthly pensions to 244,643 pensioners as at July 2020, 87,842 pensioners were paid N19 billion as arrears and gratuities and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: