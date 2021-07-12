Atiku says online portal fake

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said an online portal, the ‘Atiku Foundation Youth Empowerment Fund’, is fake.

Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said the online was “set up by some unscrupulous elements” to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

He advised his supporters and members of the public not to patronise “any portal called Atiku Foundation for Youth Empowerment.

“The portal is fake and certainly does not enjoy the authorisation of Atiku. Indeed this scam was first introduced in 2019 by criminal elements.

“We also warn the general public and supporters of the Waziri of Adamawa not to patronise any scheme in his name, which is not expressly advertised on the verified social media accounts of Atiku Abubakar.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to track and arrest the individuals behind this online crime and identity forgery and bring them to face the law.”

