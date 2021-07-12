News

Atiku says online portal fake

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said an online portal, the ‘Atiku Foundation Youth Empowerment Fund’, is fake.

Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said the online was “set up by some unscrupulous elements” to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

He advised his supporters and members of the public not to patronise “any portal called Atiku Foundation for Youth Empowerment.

“The portal is fake and certainly does not enjoy the authorisation of Atiku. Indeed this scam was first introduced in 2019 by criminal elements.

“We also warn the general public and supporters of the Waziri of Adamawa not to patronise any scheme in his name, which is not expressly advertised on the verified social media accounts of Atiku Abubakar.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to track and arrest the individuals behind this online crime and identity forgery and bring them to face the law.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: IGP deploys anti-riot police officers nationwide 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit – the Police Mobile Force  – to protect lives and property of Nigerians amid the ongoing violence that has marred the #EndSARS protests rocking the country.   Adamu said the deployment of the special police unit is to secure […]
News

UN, EU, WARDC train CSOs on gender-responsive budgeting

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

As part of efforts to enhance knowledge about gender budgeting which will enable advocacy for accountability, the joint United Nations/European Union Spotlight Initiative and the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC), has held a two-day refresher training for Civil Society Organisations and the media.   The training, held in Lagos, was to educate CSOs […]
News

Buhari submits supplementary budget of N895 billion to National Assembly

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted supplementary budget of N895 billion to the National Assembly for consideration and approval. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, disclosed this after the closed-door screening of Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahahya. Ndume noted that President Buhari had earlier promised to rework the nation’s security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica