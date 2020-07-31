Atiku, Secondus preach peace, tolerance

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, have called for peace and unity as Nigerian Muslims join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Eid el Kabir festival. In their separate Sallah messages, PDP leaders reminded Muslims that Eid el Kabir exemplifies a life of service and sacrifice. Atiku, in a statement said despite its diversity, Nigeria can transform her differences into strength by identifying the common interests and issues that bind the people together. “Yes, we may have been born different, but religious differences shouldn’t be allowed to lead to acrimony and antagonism among fellow Nigerians.

“It is incumbent on all political leaders, too, to increase their connectivity with the ordinary people because if they (leaders) are not in touch with the conditions of the people, it might be difficult to assess the success or failure of given policies,” the former vice president added.

He noted that the novel coronavirus pandemic demands the sacrifice of all Nigerians, especially in the adherence to instructions and protocols towards the containment the spread of the virus. Atiku recalled that in the last four months, Nigerians were united in the common resolve “to beat this disruptor to our lives. Secondus, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Ike Abonyi, said the situation in the country makes it imperative that Nigerians should turn to God in prayer. He added that the nation’s leaders have failed both God and the people, and advised that they use this period to seek God’s face.

Like this: Like Loading...