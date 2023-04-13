Atiku Speak On Returning To Dubai After Election Loss

The former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday said he’s yet to decide if he wants to stay in the country or leave for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some protesters under the aegis of The Natives urged Atiku and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi not to forsake the country following their loss in the presidential election.

The convener of the group Smart Edward asked the presidential candidates not to embark on exile out of frustration, saying that the move is a trademark of any politician who is just an opportunist.

According to him, the candidates should stay in the country because their talents, ability, and contributions are needed for the development of the country.

He, therefore, appealed to Atiku, Obi, and other candidates to accept the outcome of the presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Reacting to the call, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Communications, Phrank Shaibu, slammed the protesters for their sponsored protest, saying his principal does not owe the group an explanation of his travel itinerary.

Shaibu, who stated that the former Vice President decides when or not to travel, asked the group to call on their President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to return to the country.

He said: “Atiku does not owe the group his travel details. He decides when or not to travel. Rather than waste their energy on frivolities, they should call on the man they claimed they elected to return to the country.

“The man that they said has been elected is nowhere to be found. He is the man whose whereabouts should worry them. They should look for him and encourage him to return to the country.”