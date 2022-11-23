Politics

Atiku support group calls for expulsion of Bode George from PDP

The Lagos State Support Groups for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign has called on the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to expel former Deputy National Vice Chairman, Chief Bode George from the party.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the coordinator of the group, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, accused Bode George of consistently working against the emergence of a PDP governor in the state. He said the G5 governors’ insistence that the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu should resign is a decoy war targeted at the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Pearse said Chief Bode George is determined to create a crisis in Lagos PDP to destabilise the party ahead of the election. He said: “Earlier this year when Bode George could not convince Jandor, the PDP governorship candidate to choose his surrogate son, Rhodes-Vivour as his running mate, Chief Bode George advised Rhodes-Vivour to decamp to Labour Party, where he is the governorship candidate in the state.

“Unarguably, Chief Bode George’s anti-party activities have become more obvious. A few days ago, precisely on Sunday, November 20, 2022, Chief Bode George at his Lugard Avenue residence, joined by his partners in crime, the G5 governors, declared that while he was open to supporting Lagos State senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates, he was not prepared to support Excellency Atiku Abubakar for president nor would he support Jide Adediran for governor.”

 

