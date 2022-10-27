News

Atiku Takes Presidential Campaign to United States

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar , the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has left Nigeria for political campaigns in the United States of America.

In 2018, amidst talks that he cannot visit the US, Atiku had in company of the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and others visited the US.
The visit to the US was significant as it would dismiss all doubts that Atiku cannot travel to the US.

Atiku is commencing a weeklong electioneering campaign in the US, where he would be meeting Nigerians and business community during the visit.

 As part of his programmes and engagements while in the US, he would be meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora as well as with PDP members in North America.

He would also meet with top Nigerian business leaders based in the US and later meet with young Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora, among other meeting with some business community.

Atiku had three week ago flagged off his electioneering campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. It was followed with the Kaduna campaign and last Saturday had another campaign in Benin, Edo state.

All Atiku’s presidential campaigns witnessed a huge turnout of party supporters.

In a tentative presidential campaign timetable, Atiku is expected back to the country on Monday and by Tuesday, November 1, 2022, it would be the turn of Ekiti State, while the campaign rally in Ondo State would hold on Wednesday November 2.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

HIV/AIDS: NACA launches strategy to tackle dependence on donor funding

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has launched the National Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability Strategy 2021-2025, with a view to reducing the nation’s over dependence on international funding. Director-General of NACA, Gambo Aliyu, yesterday in Abuja, explained that the strategy was to ensure availability of sustainable resources to meet the target […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

…video selling Amaechi to North surfaces

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

Even with almost three years still left for President Muhammadu Buhari to serve out his term, a group by the name ‘Think Nigerian First Initiative (TNFI)’ has begun to sell Transportation Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, to the North, as a possible successor to Buhari in 2023.   TNFI commissioned a popular female musician Sadiya Yarima, […]
News Top Stories

Again, Rivers’ pensioners protest unpaid entitlements, beg Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Retired civil servants from Rivers State public service yesterday staged another protest over unpaid arrears and gratuities several years after they left the service, pleading with the state Governor, Nyesom Wike to come to the aid by authorising the payment of the gratuity and pension arrears. The protesters, mostly senior citizens, who carried placards, however, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica