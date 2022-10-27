Atiku Takes Presidential Campaign to United States

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar , the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has left Nigeria for political campaigns in the United States of America.

In 2018, amidst talks that he cannot visit the US, Atiku had in company of the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and others visited the US.

The visit to the US was significant as it would dismiss all doubts that Atiku cannot travel to the US.

Atiku is commencing a weeklong electioneering campaign in the US, where he would be meeting Nigerians and business community during the visit.

As part of his programmes and engagements while in the US, he would be meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora as well as with PDP members in North America.

He would also meet with top Nigerian business leaders based in the US and later meet with young Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora, among other meeting with some business community.

Atiku had three week ago flagged off his electioneering campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. It was followed with the Kaduna campaign and last Saturday had another campaign in Benin, Edo state.

All Atiku’s presidential campaigns witnessed a huge turnout of party supporters.

In a tentative presidential campaign timetable, Atiku is expected back to the country on Monday and by Tuesday, November 1, 2022, it would be the turn of Ekiti State, while the campaign rally in Ondo State would hold on Wednesday November 2.

