Atiku, ‘the unifier’ plays the ethnic card

One remarkable trait common to Nigerian political class of the old tradition that owes its origin to the colonial and post-colonial heritage and the new military culture is to present themselves in borrowed robes of false personality. A personality riddled through with hypocrisy!

At the public space, they strut the stage, sing, dance, mimick and hold themselves out as champions of the people’s cause, drum-majors for justice, philanthropists, doyens of political, economy, constitutionalism and politics and they like to be called ‘patriots’. No description of them ends well without adding to them the much abused words ‘detribalized’; an impossible proposition because nobody can be detribalized, that’s shorn of tribal identity. Of course, like Pharisees Nigerian politicians like superlative epithets like ‘patriot-par-excellence’ and ‘advocates for religious tolerance’.

But in actual fact the very qualities they ascribe to themselves cannot in substance be related to them because they are bereft of these values. They are the opposite of what they profess and strenuously desire to etch in public consciousness. In actual fact, these politicians who desire to present themselves in glowing colours of ethnic non-chauvinism or not being tribal or religious bigots are indeed steeped in such misfeasance. One of such Nigerian politicians that have worked hard to present a persona of the so called ‘detribalized’ and antireligious bigotry is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar thrown up by the Nigerian military-political culture.

In a way, Alhaji Atiku could well be described as a ‘politico’, a word meaning “being too keen on politics” but actually owes its origin from America’s political lexicon from the difficult period of USA’s bad politics spanning the early years of Aaron Burr down to the heady 1950s to 1970s when party bosses corrupted the political culture that Henry Ford boasted that they could hoist a dog on the soapbox and succeed in getting it elected into an elective office by the power of money and political artifices. The politicos are men without conscience and could best be described as amoral beings that can do anything to get to political office.

They can’t be trusted! Alhaji Atiku belongs to the powerful Shehu Musa Yar’Adua political family known as the Peoples Democratic Movement. In the 1980s and 1990s that movement was so potent that belonging to it gets you to whatever elective office – be it party presidency ticket or governorship nomination.

The potency of this group was so devastating that in the Option A4 primary election in 1992 Shehu Musa Yar’Adua had dusted the very popular Baba Kekere of Lagos politics, Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Jakande shouted foul and challenged Yar’Adua to an open contest but the Tafida, Shehu Yar’Adua retorted that he needed not engage the revered political colossus in a personal open contest as his lieutenants; Dapo Sarumi and Yomi Edu were sufficient to handle him. That was the potency of the PDM electoral machine. It is this political machine that Atiku keeps referring to as the structure capable of capturing the presidential trophy in Nigeria.

So, when his erstwhile acolyte, Mr Peter Obi stepped out of line to enter the ‘structureless’ Labour Party instead of tagging alone with him to be made vice presidential candidate under PDP, Turaki Adamawa was befuddled and stated so. The Turaki Adamawa could not understand how a ‘structureless’ Labour Party could take Mr Obi to the presidency and to him it is only a miracle that can make such occurrence possible. And Obi nodded that the miracle will happen. Atiku Abubakar is an experienced politician with enormous resources and he has dreamt of picking Nigerian presidency to crown his sojourn in politics and business.

His political trajectory has stayed on course right from 1998 he won the Adamawa governorship but submitted to become President Obasanjo’s vice presidential candidate. And they won. President Obasanjo was not a traditional politician and having been secluded in Abacha gulag for nearly three years in imprisonment, he depended much on Atiku for his politics which Atiku utilized to benefit his political constituency of the PDM by way of political placements and other dividends. But like all ambitious men, Atiku had desired his boss to do just a term and hand over to him and he was almost succeeding when Obasanjo discovered that his deputy has pulled the rug from his presidential dais and he scurried to safety by suing for truce.

What made that near-palace coup possible was President Obasanjo’s anti-corruption war that was directed at some powerful PDP governors such as Alamieyesigha of Bayelsa and James Ibori of Delta States and they vowed to remove Obasanjo and sided with Atiku.

President Obasanjo retreated by making peace with Atiku and the governors and eventually got the PDP ticket for a second term. Having completed his second term, Atiku expected Obasanjo to support him but Obasanjo had other schemes, especially the alleged third term which according to Atiku he opposed. So the two great men returned to the trenches again and President Obasanjo deployed his presidential powers to run Atiku out of PDP and handed the trophy to Umaru Yar’Adua. Meanwhile, Atiku was politically orphaned and rendered vagrant. Atiku migrated to Tinubu’s ACN where he was offered the presidential ticket but it did not fly. Atiku ran back to PDP to run against President Jonathan but lost the primary election in 2011.

In 2013, Atiku led several northern PDP stalwarts out of the party to join Tinubu and Buhari in their APC and he contested for the APC presidential primary and lost. Just before 2019 electoral season, Atiku led some of the n-PDP stalwarts back to PDP and was offered the PDP presidential ticket on platter of gold but he lost the presidential election to Muhammadu Buhari.

All these backward and forward movements in parties shows Atiku cannot survive outside ready-made party structure. For 2023, Atiku in a make-or-mar last effort, staked everything to get the PDP presidential ticket but the party has sailed into troubled waters as some stalwarts led by Governor Wike has rendered his ticket a near-worthless paper and coupled with the political whirlwind of Peter Obi Obidient Movement sweeping Nigeria, Atiku, the titan appears exasperated, agitated and sorely disoriented over his presidential project. Somehow, desperation has set in because it is no longer certain how the electoral pendulum will swing.

In the first place, the Northern governors of APC appear to back Tinubu of the APC even though the APC cabal under the presidency appears non-committal but the worst nightmare is the Obidient Movement which is a new political culture sprung up by the Nigerian youths and every indices appears to favour the electoral emergence of Mr Obi with his ‘structureless’ Labour Party.

It is against the backdrop of this political uncertainty that Atiku appears to have been exasperated and thus succumbed to the attraction of an ethnic card to shore up his support base. In an interview earlier, Atiku had referred to the Hausa/Fulani as his tribal support base.

But it is at Kaduna, Saturday, October 15, 2022, that Atiku clearly descended into his ethnic cocoon. While addressing a town hall meeting of Hausas/Fulani, Atiku pointedly asked them to vote him as Northern candidate and not any Igbo or Yoruba candidate. According to Atiku, he has built bridges across Nigeria which could mean his marriage to Yoruba and Igbo women and made friends too, so that entitle him to the presidency of Nigeria. To Atiku, “what the average northerner needs is somebody who is from the north, and who also understands the other parts of Nigeria… This is what the northerner needs. He (northerner) doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate, or an Igbo candidate.

