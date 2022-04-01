Atiku, Tinubu and the veils of vaulting ambition

A s preparations for the 2023 general elections kick off, Nigerians have begun to unveil their stakes and aspirations in the coming dispensation. We have seen high-wired interests in the elective executive offices, especially the presidency. Given the declarations so far made, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are the eldest aspirants to the 2023 Nigerian presidency.

From his body language and the campaign of his apologists, Atiku Abubakar believes that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can only win the 2023 presidential election if the party gives him the presidential ticket. Going by the understanding of the almighty Waziri of Adamawa whom an analyst has labelled a “career presidential aspirant”, he is the only member of the Peoples Democratic Party whose presidential ambition deserves support. Atiku Abubakar cannot support another person’s presidential project. Bola Tinubu notwithstanding his moral burdens and health challenges believes that he has what it takes to preside over Nigeria come 2023.

In a manner reminiscent of the peacock, Tinubu struts about in overflowing ‘agbada’ to every nook and cranny of Nigeria, boasting plaintively of his contributions to Nigeria especially as it pertained to the making of the political contraption known as the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Muhammadu Buhari uninspiring presidency in 2014 and 2015 respectively. With his highly commercialized campaign, Tinubu wants to be given the opportunity in 2023 to realize what, according to him, has been his “lifetime ambition to rule Nigeria”!

As things stand presently, the respective presidential ambitions of former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu constitute the greatest problems of their respective political parties as the parties prepare for the 2023 general elections. Both 76-year-old former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose age is indeterminate, have weaved false senses of indispensability around themselves in their respective political parties; and in their delusions, they want all moral rules of the party to be broken for their selfish ambitions.

This is why they both want the issue of zoning to either be twisted to accommodate them or jettisoned; and it does not matter to them if their respective political parties implode or suffer losses in the process. The desperations of Atiku and Tinubu over 2023 are understandable.

Their respective ages and health conditions cannot permit them to contest another presidential election after 2023. In the eyes of Atiku and Tinubu, the Nigerian Presidential Villa (Aso Rock) looks like an old people’s home, and they respectively crave to retire there as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This idea is wrong. I am sure that given what Nigerians are passing through in the hands of aging President Muhammadu, they will not touch an elderly presidential candidate even with a long pole come 2023.

Nigerians currently yearn to have a young and agile president who will be aware of developments in the country and have capacity to move round and monitor policy implementation. Watching the duo of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Senator Bola Tinubu, well-meaning Nigerians like Chief Olabode George have begun to question their respective claims to patriotism, dignity and senses of morality, justice and fair play. It is baffling that Atiku and Tinubu who were active players in the 1999 political transition programme in Nigeria when all Nigerians forsook their respective comparative advantages in order to give vent to the political equity and justice of that time are behaving the way they are behaving now.

Pursuant to the equity and justice of that time which was to produce a Nigerian president of Yoruba extraction, an Igbo man, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, out of humility and patriotism did not consider his presidential ticket on the platform of a major political party – All Peoples Party (APP) too dear a thing to be sacrificed for the unity of Nigeria.

When Atiku and Tinubu want to ignore the fact that the Southeast is the most deserving of the 2023 presidency, they ask: Is zoning or rotation in the constitution? May I remind them that when Dr Ogbonnaya Onu made that sacrifice in 1999, zoning or rotation was not spelt out in the constitution; but a Nigerian president of Yoruba extraction was necessary then.

Just as then, a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction has become necessary to fully reintegrate Nd’Igbo into the Nigerian establishment and give Nd’Igbo a radical sense of inclusiveness in Nigeria since the end of the civil war! At this point, it has become pertinent to state that no section of Nigeria deserves the 2023 presidency more than the Nd’Igbo of South eastern Nigeria.

Having said that, I call on Nigerians once more to fully demonstrate their wisdom, patriotism and commitment to national unity in the 2023 presidential election by supporting one of the many young and vibrant aspirants from the South eastern region of Nigeria to win the 2023 Presidential election. This will douse tension in the country, conclude the inchoate post-civil war programme of Reintegration and set Nigeria on a trajectory of enthralling development.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...