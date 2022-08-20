Atiku, Tinubu move to exploit division in NNPP

Defection of Shekarau done deal -Atiku’s spokesman

Nigerians’ll know our engagement with NNPP in due course-Keyamo

The presidential candidates of the two leading parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are currently jostling for the soul of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Findings by Saturday Telegraph have revealed that the NNPP is currently embroiled in a crisis of confidence among leading gladiators in the party regarding the direction that the platform should go in the build up to the forthcoming general elections.

Our correspondent gathered that both Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and the Presidential Candidate of the party, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are said to be at daggers drawn as two broad camps have emerged within the party. While Shekarau is said to be rooting for the candidature of Atiku, Kwankwaso is said to be favourably disposed to throwing the lot of his faction with the former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu, in what competent sources said is a political alliance whose details are yet to be ascertained.

Both gladiators who are former governors of Kano State at various times have for so long been political adversaries prompting many to wonder if the decision of Shekarau to join Kwankwaso in the NNPP would be a political marriage that would endure. Recent events within the NNPP are gradually proving skeptics right with both leaders back in the trenches in what many consider to be a battle of wits for the soul of the party.

“There is an uneasy calm in the NNPP as we speak. The two prominent leaders of the party and their members are up in arms in their struggle for the soul of the party,” a source within the party who pleaded not to be mentioned told our correspondent during the week. Efforts to get National Chairman of the NNPP, Prof Rufai Alkali, to speak on the issue proved abortive as his phone rang repeatedly without him picking it up just as he also refused to respond to SMS message sent to him by our correspondent. According to the source, the crisis of confidence between the two got to a head during the week prompting Shekarau to hint that he might be forced to dump the party for the PDP. Another source stated that the origin of the discord between the two started some time ago when Kwankwaso allegedly held a meeting with Tinubu to explore “a working relationship” between the two parties prompting reactions from other members who had different views.

“This prompted Shekarau, who felt left out, to seek out alternatives in the PDP,” the source said. Efforts to get Shekarau to comment on the issue proved abortive at the time of filing the reports. When contacted, like Alkali he also refused to pick his call or respond to the SMS message sent to him But the Media Aide to Atiku, Mr. Paul Ibe, who confirmed the development, added that the defection of the former Kano State governor is ‘a done deal.’

Ibe who refrained from giving an elaborate comment on the issue said, “I cannot state whether there was a meeting between Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau but what I know is that the defection of Shekarau is a done deal.” When contacted, Spokesperson for APC Presidential Campaign Council and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, in a telephone chat with our correspondent stated that he could not deny the development. He however added that the public would be intimated when such efforts are concretised by the two parties.

“There has not been such a statement from us (Campaign Council). I am not confirming or denying (the development) but even if at all there is any need to tell the public, we will let the public know in due course. I am not confirming or denying it. That will be my response to it,” he said.

