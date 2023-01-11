Atiku, Tinubu, Murray-Bruce, Joke Silva, NFC, others mourn Anyiam-Osigwe’s passage

The presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar have both expressed shock and sadness over the death on Monday at a Lagos hospital of the renowned film maker and founder of Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), Ms. Peace Anyiam- Osigwe (MFR).

Tinubu, in a statement signed by one of his aides, Tunde Rahman, described the deceased as a trailblazer, saying she will be fondly remembered for her work in the film industry across the continent and nurturing of creative talents through AMAA and Africa Film Academy. The statement reads: “I am sad to hear about the sudden and unexpected death of Peace Anyiam- Osigwe, a notable leader in Nigeria and Africa’s entertainment industry.

Her commitment to the growth of the creative sector in Nigeria and across Africa where she was a trailblazer through nurturing of talents and credible award platform will forever be cherished and remembered.” In a post on his Facebook page, Atiku wrote: “Peace Anyiam- Osigwe was not only a pillar of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, but a renowned filmmaker and founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards. “Her death is a big blow to Nigeria and, most notably, the entertainment industry as a whole.” On his part, Founder of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, said Anyiam- Osigwe was like his little sister.

In a message posted on social media on Tuesday, Murray- Bruce noted that Nollywood and the Nigerian entertainment industry has lost a gem. “Anyiam-Osigwe was like my little sister. Her death breaks my heart. Nollywood and the Nigerian entertainment industry has lost a gem. May God comfort her family, loved ones and the entertainment industry.

May He grant her soul eternal rest,” Murray- Bruce wrote. Veteran actress, Joke Silva, had also mourned the death of Anyiam-Osigwe. “2023…you have started! Rest dear aburo. You tried. May the Lord strengthen your family to bear this irreplaceable loss. Greet Amaka Igwe.

Chai. Death, you are bloody rude. R.I.P. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe,” she wrote on her Instagram page. Reacting to Anyiam-Osigwe’s death, the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) said it has left Nigeria’s movie industry in a state of mourning. NFC, in a statement issued in Jos, on Tuesday, described her death as heart wrenching, painful and saddening, saying that indeed the film industry has lost one of its finest, most dedicated, consummate and hardworking stakeholder who contributed so much to the growth of Nigeria’s film industry. NFC’s Managing Director/ Chief Executive, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, in the statement, further described her death as a robbery of a legend whose impact within Nollywood shall continue to be felt. The late Peace Anyiam- Osigwe, Dr. Maduekwe said, caught the fancy and interest of Nigerians and indeed Africans especially youths and upcoming filmmakers, given the sustained and annual film training and mentorship opportunities she provided through the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). “Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s role in uplifting the professional competencies of filmmakers, content development for the small and big screen; film distribution and marketing, film festivals and awards, film policy development are remarkable.” “Her contributions to the professionalization and growth of the various film industry guilds and associations knew no bounds due to her deep participation and leadership support for Federal Government Film Development initiatives. She shall be greatly missed.”

Dr. Maduekwe, commiserated with the immediate family, friends, associates and Nigerian film stakeholders on this sad occurrence, and prayed that Almighty God grant her a peaceful rest. Anyiam-Osigwe’s death was officially announced by her family yesterday. The family, in a statement, confirming the demise of Anyiam-Osigwe who is recognised as one of the pillars of Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, asked the public to respect the privacy of the family. They described the late filmmaker as an “epitome of creative transcendence, the Ada of the Anyiam- Osigwe family, an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative, and visionary leader in the film and television industry.” The statement which also noted that she had left indelible imprints on the sands of time, read in part: “The Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam- Osigwe clan in thanksgiving to God and in the belief that God is good and everything He does is good and in accordance with His divine will, pattern and plan, announce the passing to eternal glory of our illustrious beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt Ms. Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe (MFR).” They assured that the family and clan will continue do all that is necessary to ensure that her legacy lives on – the Africa Movie Academy Awards and the Africa Film Academy, along with their training programmes across Nigeria and the African continent will carry on seamlessly by institutions she set up and with the full support of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation and other institutions and government agencies with whom she has worked over the years. Her numerous charities across different religious denominations and other communities will also be continued.

