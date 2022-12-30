Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, govs, others pay tribute to Obiozor

Tributes to Prof. George Obiozor poured in from around Nigeria after the apex Igbo socio-political organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General died at age 80 this week. Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar; the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and Labour Party (LP) rival Peter Obi on Thursday expressed sadness over the ex-Ambassador to the United States’ passing. They were joined by Governors Dave Umah (Ebonyi)and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) as well as House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; ex- Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi; ex-Imo State Deputy Governor Eze Madumere; former Minister of Health Prof ABC Nwosu; Ohanaeze Ndigbo; and the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) in saluting the deceased for his contribution to national development as well as sympathizing with his family.

Atiku

He described Obiozor’s passing as “a huge loss for the country”. Atiku said: “He was a master of political consensus, a writer famous for his ‘politics of precarious balancing’ in which he espoused balancing the diverse interests in the country. “He was a promoter of the unity of the nation. The Igbo nation will miss him. The whole nation will miss him.”

Tinubu

In his condolence message to the family, government and people of Imo State, Ndigbo and Nigerians, Tinubu lamented the loss of “the distinguished academic and diplomat”. The former Lagos State governor added: “This great Igbo leader and Nigeria’s elder statesman was a distinguished academic and diplomat who served his people and entire country with honour, dedication and distinction. “His death at this time has again robbed our dear country of one of its finest public servants and committed leaders. As the leader of Ohaneze, Ambassador Obiozor championed the course of national unity and economic development while seeking a more equitable and even-handed federation where all the constituent units and ethnic groups can live together in peace and harmony.”

Obi

In his tribute, the ex-Anambra State governor described the departed as “a dear elder brother and friend who was a patriot and served Nigeria and Ohanaeze selflessly and diligently”. Obi added: “He was witty, well-heeled in history and effusive in his personal charm and warmth. The death of this foremost Igbo leader is a huge loss to the entire Obiozor family, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Nigerians in general.”

Gbajabiamila

The Speaker sent his heartfelt condolences to all Igbo sons and daughters and indeed all Nigerians around the world over the painful loss. Hesaid Obiozor “was a role model to many ”.

Umahi

He said Obiozor’s death hit him wit a rude shock and surprise, describing it as “a great national loss”. He said: “Obiozor’s death has created a big vacuum, not only in the Igbo nation but in the entire country. “He was a strong voice in the promotion of peace in the country through his consistent advocacy for equity, justice and fairness across all segments. He was a strong voice in international politics, and served Nigeria meritoriously as an ambassador and Director General of the Institute of International Affairs. “It is sad that he has to leave when we desire his fatherly counsel most.”He was a strong voice in the promotion of peace in the country through his consistent advocacy for equity, justice and fairness across all segments. He was a strong voice in international politics, and served Nigeria meritoriously as an ambassador and Director General of the Institute of International Affairs.”

Ikpeazu

The governor said Obiozor’s death has robbed Igboland of one of her most illustrious sons. He said: “He was clearly one of our most powerful men at the global diplomatic level. Our decision to support his emergence as President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide was based squarely on his pedigree and integrity. “His death is even more painful coming at a time like this when the Igbo nation still grapples with issues around leadership and our place in a united Nigeria. “Prof. Obiozor left an imperishable legacy and indelible footprints on the sands of time. He will be sorely missed. We are consoled by the fact that his place in our history is assured.

Fayemi

Fayemi said the late Obiozor was a globally respected scholar, diplomat, and peace-builder who contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria, adding that the late leader of the Ndigbo.

Nwosu

According to him, the diplomat’s death is painful to those close to him. Nwosu said: “It is sad his death came at this time. It is sad not just for Ndigbo but for Nigeria and the diplomatic world.”

Ohanaeze

The group described their late leader as “an erudite reflective scholar of world renown, prophetic intellectual, astute resourceful administrator, sagacious plebeian political submarine, seasoned diplomat, cultural reservoir, detribalized patriot, jovial cerebral discussant, among others”.

SMBLF

The forum said it received the news with sadness. It said: “Prof. George Obiozor was an exemplary, unpretentious and selfeffacing leader and a first-class gentleman who firmly maintained our common stance on the fundamental principles of equity, justice and fairness and inclusivity, in the quest for a better Nigeria.” “He was a man of peace who will be remembered for his candor, openmindedness and civility. His life and works will remain an inspiration to present and forthcoming generations on the lessons of tolerance, unity and peaceful co-existence. “His death is a monumental loss not just to SMBLF and the Igbo Nation but the entire Country. Nigeria has, indeed, lost a true patriot, an exceptional diplomat, an intellectual giant and a visionary statesman. “Though death is a necessary end, it is saddening that George departed at a time when Nigeria was in dire need of patriots and leaders like him as the country struggles with various internal conflicts and traverses a puzzling phase in its history.”

Madumere

He regretted the vacuum Obiozor’s death had left, describing him as a super diplomat who remained patriotic till the end. Madumere said: “I received the news of his unfortunate passing with a rude shock. Prof. Obiozor had a way around difficult situations as he always had something witty to say even in the face of grievous challenges. “We had the glory of having him emerge as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide less than one year ago. Unfortunately, he exited at a time his wit, wisdom and experience would have been needed most. “He was a man who sold Nigeria at the highest level as a Diplomat and he remained patriotic till the end.”

