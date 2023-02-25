News Top Stories

Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso, others jostle for 93,469,008 votes

Deployment of observers largest in history, says INEC

 

Nigerians will today go to the polls to elect their next president and members of the National Assembly. Technically, 18 candidates will be on the ballot, but legally, only 17 presidential candidates are contesting the election, since the Court of Appeal has refused to reinstate Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd.) of Action Alliance (AA), as candidate after his sack by a court of first instance last year. The 18 political parties are collectively fielding a total of 15, 333 candidates for both national and state elections. Despite many opinion polls conducted by different pollsters, it is still difficult to predict where the pendulum would swing, given the emergence of a third force, which is trying to upset the apple’s cart. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a total of 93,469,008 registered voters will elect the nation’s next president, out of which 49,054,162 (or 52.5%) are male while 44,414,846 (or 47.5%) are female. Not all these voters however, were able to collect their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) within the period allowed by the commission for the collection. The commission is yet to compute the number of uncollected PVCs nationwide. Confidence of Nigeri

 

ans in this year’s general elections was boosted by the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act (as amended), which allow electronic transmission of election results. INEC also said there will be no manual accreditation of voters or use of incident forms. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu assured that the commission will “to take every step to protect the sanctity of the votes cast by citizens and to deal with infractions, including the arrest and prosecution of persons that attempt to perpetuate illegality at polling units on election day, be they underage voters or vote buyers.” Security had posed a

huge

 

challenge to today’s election, leading to fears of possible postponement. But security agencies said they were equal to the task. INEC has held a series of meetings with members of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), who were charged with the responsibility of the security of election environment. And on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari convened a meeting of national security council, which has assured of adequate preparation for the elections. A total of 404, 106 military and para-military personnel will be deployed to secure and protect the vot

ers, election materials and personnel before, during and after the elections. Nigeria Police Force (NPF), which is the lead agency for election security, said it is deploying 310, 973 of its personnel, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Correctional Service and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), are deploying 151,000, 11,336 and 9, 447 respectively, of their personnel. The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are equally participating in the elections with 21,000 and 350 personnel

on

duty. Prof. Yakubu, who announced the accreditation of 229 national and international groups that are deploying 146, 913 observers to monitor the elections, described the deployment as the largest by the commission in the history of elections in Nigeria. INEC said it has recruited and trained over 1.4 million ad hoc staff who will be conducting the elections, on the operations and use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine, that will be used for accreditation and uploading of polling unit election result. Each of the 176,606 polling units where the elections will be conducted has a BVAS machine. There are also additional 8, 809 back up machines, in case of malfunctioning. The commission said a total of 23,258 university vice chancellors and lecturers, will serve as collation and returning officers. Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and university undergraduates are serving as polling ad hoc staff. The 18 registered political parties contesting the elections will be adequately represented with 1, 642, 386 polling and collation agents, nominated by them to oversee the conduct and collation of election results. INEC said 1, 574, 301 are polling agents while 68,085 will serve as collation agents. INEC has also taken steps to avoid the hitches that forced the last minutes postponement of the 2019 general elections, with the engagement of the services of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), as well as Maritime Workers’ Union, for the deployment of over 100,000 vehicles and about 4,200 boats to move personnel and materials on election day. Everything seems to be ready for the elections, and Nigerians are eager to elect their leaders who will pilot the affairs of the country for the next four years.

