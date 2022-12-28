…Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore condemn killing

Leading candidates in next year’s presidential election, yesterday joined in the condemnation of the killing of Lagos lawyer, Omobolanle Reheem, by a triggerhappy Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, in Aja area of state on Christmas Day. The candidates, Peter Obi (Labour Party); Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress, APC); Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) and Omoyele Sowore (African Action Congress AAC), had on their verified twitter handles, called reform of the Nigeria Police Force to meet international best practices.

The Labour Party candidate expressed shock “by the mindless killing of Mrs. Bolanle Raheem by a trigger-happy policeman on a Christmas day. Her death is a huge loss to her immediate and extended family. “Like I’ve always said, a well trained and professional police officer will not engage in police brutality.

“Her killing, and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to trigger-happy policemen, is the reason why I will embark on immediate and intrusive security sector reform and governance (SSRG).” His APC counterpart, Tinubu said he shared in “the grief and frustration of Nigerians over the senseless killing of Mrs. Ombolanle Raheem by a police officer on Christmas Day in Lagos. “The avoidable tragedy, which cost a family a beloved member and our country a diligent legal professional, underscores, yet again, the crucial importance and urgency of reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

“The important institution must live up to its constitutional mandate of protecting the people and keeping the peace. Encounters with law enforcement agents should not result in death, injury, or undue harassment for law-abiding citizens. That is unacceptable. “While I send my sincere condolences to Omobolanle’s family, I urge the Inspector General of Police and other responsible authorities to ensure speedy justice in the matter and demonstrate even greater dedication to the nationwide implementation of measures designed to uphold professionalism within the force.” And for the PDP candidate, Alhaji Abubakar, Bolanle’s killing was “heartbreaking”, and called for sanitisation and reform of the force. Atiku said: “The shooting of Bolanle Raheem by a police officer is heartbreaking and stands condemned.

“This latest shooting calls to attention the urgent need for police reforms that will sanitise the force and bring it in line with best policing practices. “I call on the police authorities and the Justice system to expedite action on the matter, as justice delayed is justice denied. This will serve as a deterrent to the incidents of irresponsible shooting of innocent citizens by law enforcement agents. “I express my deepest condolences to the family, friends and the Nigerian Bar Association, in particular its Lagos chapter. May her soul rest in peace.” On his part, Sowore said the killing was an indication that the police have not learnt any lesson from the #Endsars protests. He said: “A system of impunity that is used to snuff out Nigerians must be stopped! #WeCantContinueLikeThis.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...