Atiku, Tinubu restate plans for Nigerians in 2023

Okowa: I’m dedicating award to all Deltans

Ikpeazu: 75% of roads built leads to new market opening

Obi Cubana: We’re known for entrepreneurship

A night to remember

It was a night of glitz, splendour and an atmosphere of relaxation at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State, as the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph titles rewarded individuals and businesses in Nigeria who have distinguished themselves through their remarkable contributions and dint of hard work to the development of the nation in the public and private sectors. Remarkably, the venue of the event was filled to capacity with dignitaries from all walks of life. Anchored by Mr. Gbenga Adeyinka (GCON), the hall was literally on fire with citations and remarks of awardees as they came forward to receive their awards.

Farouk’s remarks

In his opening remark as Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Idi Farouk, congratulated the awardees and the management of the company. Farouk attested to the rigorous works it takes to pick awardees by New Telegraph, adding that before anyone is picked as an awardee, the company would have researched on the individual or corporate organisation.

He said: "If you are not capable, you will not be here today. I have worked in this organisation and I can attest to the hard work that goes into picking the awardees. I congratulate all the awardees."

Significance of the award

The award, according to the Managing Director/Editor- in-Chief, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, seeks to reward individuals and businesses in Nigeria that have distinguished themselves through their remarkable contributions and dint of hard work to the development of the nation, especially in the public and private sectors. Beyond this, he said: “The award also recognises the various impacts and roles showcased by these individuals and corporate entities in contributing to the socio- economic and political development of the Nigerian state”

The awardees

Coming on board for the very first time in the New Telegraph highly anticipated yearly ritual as a winner is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who emerges as the Statesman- of-the-Year award winner. Instructively, the award is coming at a time Osinbajo’s sterling performances in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has remained a reference point in the day-to-day analysis of the performance index of the government. Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is coming on board also as the Lifetime Achievement award winner. It might interest us to know that Atiku is the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections. Also, former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is going home with the Lifetime Achievement award. Like Atiku, Tinubu is the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 election. Closely following Atiku and Tinubu is the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who clinched the Governor-of-the-Year award in Education.

For the second time, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu clinched the Governor-of-the-Year winner in Trade and Commerce category while his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, carts away the Political Icon of the Year award. Also, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, emerges the Governor-of-the-Year winner in Security while Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, clinched the Governor- of-the-Year category for Youths and Women Empowerment. Also recognised is Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who emerged winner as Governor- of-the-Year in Investment while his Ebonyi State counterpart, Engr. Dave Umahi, clinched the Governor-of-the-Year winner in Infrastructure. New Telegraph also announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) clinched the Most Promising Commercial Company of the Year award, while Zenith Bank emerged as the Bank-of-the-Year.

Fidelity Bank Plc is going home with the Most Improved Bank ofthe- Year diadem while Unity Bank Plc emerges the Outstanding Bank winner in Agriculture. In recognition of her support and contributions to nation-building, the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, was rewarded with the Outstanding First Lady award in Health. Equally recognised is the Chairman of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who won the Most Outstanding Administrator- of-the-Year 2022. For the Most Innovative CEO of the Year 2022, the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Executive Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair, clinched the award, while the Best Maritime Agency-of-the-Year 2022 went to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

A distinguished businessman and investor, Mr. Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) clinched the Entrepreneur the Year 2022 while Carrillion Properties Limited won Nigeria’s Best Real Estate of the Year award to Sheikh Mohammaed Nuru Khalid, carting away the Courage in Leadership Award. In Sports, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi was recognised as Football Icon of the Year (Youth/Grassroots Development) winner in Youth and Grassroots Development, while 2022 Commonwealth Gold medalist, Amusan Tobiloba, clinched the Sports Personality of the Year 2022 award.

Awardees’ remarks

Reacting to the award, Osinbajo said the New Telegraph remains a challenge for him to serve the Nigerians the more. Osinbajo, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojodu, said: “I thank the management of New Telegraph Newspaper for finding him fit to receive this honour. “And knowing him so we’ll, I believe that rather than seeing this award as a personal grace, he would rather see it a challenge do more, to serve more and to further commit himself to the service of the people of Nigeria and to humanity.” Speaking on the award, Atiku called on all Nigerians to join him in uniting Nigeria come 2023.

Atiku, who was represented by Peter Okocha, said,

“I wish to thank each and every one of you and the awardees for finding it indeed honourable to honour a great politician. Atiku Abubakar, GCON soon to become GCFR, is a Nigerian of all seasons. “Atiku Abubakar thanks each and every one of you and he stands calling each and every one of you to join him in unifying Nigeria because to make Nigeria one is a task that must be done.”

Interestingly, Tinubu who was elated over the award, said the award would spur him to do more and fulfil his promise as a renewal of hope. Tinubu, who was represented by the Publicity Secretary of Lagos State APC, Seye Oladejo, said: “First I want to extend his worm regard to the board and editors of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited for this honour, which I want to say is very close to his heart. “This award is actually titled Life Achievements Award in Politics, I dare say that the award is prophetic because since 1992, Asiwaju has been a recurring personality in Nigerian politics.

“And a closely look at the reasons given for this award is also very genuine among others, it is in recognition of his great contribution to the struggle for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria. “So, clearly, Asiwaju has paid his dues in Nigerian politics. Much more, Asiwaju is recognised as a modern day fisher of men with a whole lot of icons who have passed through him to get to the very top of the public and private service.

“And more importantly, his landmark achievements as a senator and as a governor of Lagos State. Distinguish ladies and gentlemen, this award will only spur Asiwaju to do more and fulfill his promise of a renewal of hope as stated in his manifesto.” On his part, Okowa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Patrick Ukah, thanked God and the management of New Telegraph for the award.

He said: “The life of governor of Okowa is service to the people, as a result of that we dedicate the award to all Deltans for given him the opportunity to server them, and to those Nigerians who are about to give us another opportunity to serve at them at the higher level, we thank you all and God bless.” Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, said he felt honoured with the award which he said he believes was given to him because of his landmark achievements in education, 1047 projects, brand new universities that never went on strike and several other projects.

He said: “Very soon, Lagosians will be riding the trains, the red line started by Sanwo-Olu which is going to be completed by him very soon and the blue line and all of the challenges we find in commuting in Lagos will now be a thing of the past.” Speaking, Ikpeazu said his award as Governor of the Year, Trade and Commerce was a testament to the fact that his administration was on the right course when it decided to concentrate efforts at teaching the people to fish rather than giving them fish. He said in his quest to teach his people to fish, “he chose to open up Aba and revive it as the business hub of the state by ensuring that 75 per cent of the roads built in Aba by his administration leads to one market or the other.”

He therefore, “dedicated the award to traders in the 15 markets in Aba and to the traders in the three or four markets in Umuahia.” Expressing happiness over the award, Akeredolu, who was also represented by his deputy, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, said: “I am happy for the award as Governor of the Year in Security.

“This is a very significant award. This is a testimony of how we are passionate about the functions of Amotekun. “Amotekun has been adjudged as the best in the South West and we are poised to making it great in addressing the security challenges of the South West region.”

On his part, Wike, who was represented by his Commissioner for Information, Mr. Chris Fineboy, said on behalf of his principal, I want to thank the management and staff of New Telegraph Newspaper for the award, and recognition done us. Wike said: “We are happy for the recognitions done to my principal and the recognitions he has been getting for his service to humanity and people of his state.

“We thank the editors and the staff of the publication company. The award looks beautiful as it will spur him and give him the vigour to do more.” The Ebonyi State Governor, Engineer Dave Umahi, represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Mr. Charles Oko, said: “Thanks to New Telegraph management and staff for the award to his principal.” Receiving the award of the Governor of the Year, Youths and Women Empowerment on behalf of the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, his Chief of Staff, Jamiu Abdulkareem Asuku, said: “We receive this award in the name of the giver of life, we stand here, on behalf of his Excellency, the people’s governor of Kogi State. “The governor that have received the award for youth and women empowerment back to back. He has received award of transparency from the World Bank back to back Mr. Integrity.

“The governor for youth, women and people living with disability empowerment. It is one thing to receive an award, it is something good, it’s another thing for good people out there to notice it. The governor appreciated the organisers and said the award would push him to do more.”

Governor A.A. Sule of Nasarawa State

For Governor Sule, who was represented by Dr. Yakubu Lamai, the state’s Director General of Strategic Communication and Events Management, praised the organisers for the awards and said that his principal, the Governor has brought great transformation to the state by creating the right environment for business and investment.

For Zenith Bank, the award was another milestone towards customer satisfaction. Speaking on the award, Mr. Dennis Olisa, Executive Director, Zenith Bank, who received the Bank of the year award on behalf of the bank, said: “I will like to say a big thank you to New Telegraph for this award.

“It is indeed a recognition of our efforts in the last 22years to ensure that the standard of banking is elevated to new heights. We believe in Nigeria; we believe strongly in the sovereignty the greatness and glory of this nation.” Dr. Ken Opara, Executive Director, Fidelity Bank, said: “The award means a lot to Fidelity Bank.

First, it attests to the fact that a lot of innovation, developments are going on at Fidelity Bank. “Just recently, the bank won the SME Bank of the year award. Also, recently, the bank’s rating by Fitch to one of the highest in the banking industry.

“We are doing so much in terms of building support for the real sector and the export segment of the market. “So for us, the award means so much, we are quite excited by it. We dedicate it to our numerous awards-6.5m plus.” Mrs. Patricia Ahunaya, Group Head, Agribusiness, Unity Bank, while commenting on the award, said: “We thank New Telegraph for recognising Unity Bank’s contribution to the agric sector.

“The bank is fully committed will continue to support the programmes of the Federal Government and that of the CBN in both the agric sector and other sectors of the economy.” Winning the award of “Outstanding First Lady” (Health) will spur the wife of the Kebbi State governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, to intensify efforts in all she does in respect of the fight against Cancer Nigeria and the world at la4ge.

Mustapha Shinkafu, who represented the Kebbi First Lady, said: “The annual New Telegraph Awards is organised by Management and Board of Editors, Daily Telegraph Publishing Limited, publishers of New Telegraph titles” In his appreciation remark, Iyiegbu said: “I want to thank the management of New Telegraph for this award.

“We are driven by the spirit of entrepreneurship. We keep doing what we are doing to create job for our people. I thank you all.” For NNPCL, Kyari, who was represented by Head, Relationship and Stakeholders Management of NNPCL, Mrs. Iyabo Ayobami-Ojo, while thanking the organisers of the award, said the award was a revalidation that NNPC was in the right direction of adding value and bringing value to all its stakeholders as a global energy and dynamic company of choice.

For Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman of United Airlines, represented by Mazi Osita Okonkwo/ CEO United Airlines, he said: “We thank New Telegraph for this award. We dedicate this award to our staff, some that are here and others that are not here and to our travellers. Our plan is to ensure we operate city in Nigeria. We thank you very much.” Like his fellow awardees, Jamoh said the appreciated the publisher, management and staff for the award. He explained that for him to be recognised out of over 200 million Nigerians meant another him, saying that it was not an easy task.

Jamoh commended New Telegraph for its unique maritime reportage, saying that the agency and management would continue to do its best for the industry. He said: “The Secretary General of International Maritime Organisation will be visiting the country on Sunday. This would not have happened without reporting our achievement of the industry.” Speaking after the award, Sheikh Mohammaed Nuru Khalid, who is a former Chief Imam of the National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque, Abuja, expressed happiness over the award. He said it was a good thing he was honoured and challenged Nigerians to live above board both in character and disposition.

He challenged every scholar in the country to use their knowledge to better the society while advocating for better Nigeria. Acknowledging the award, the cleric, who bagged New Telegraph Courage in Leadership Award, said the award was not for him but for “the women who are becoming widows, the poor Nigerians, who are living in extreme poverty and the downtrodden in the country.” The Chairman of Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr. Ayodele Subair has thanked the management of New Telegraph for recognising LIRS for the efforts it has been making in driving the State’s revenue generation under the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Oluled administration.

Subair said: “I want to say a very big thank you to the organizers of this great award, including the publisher and management of New Telegraph. “I want to say thank you for recognising LIRS for being the most innovative and very strategic company. We know we have to be on top of our game so that we are able to generate enough revenue for this wonderful state.” Recall that Sheikh Khalid was in April, 2022 sacked and disengaged from his position as the Chief Imam of the mosque the Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in Abuja for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over bandits’ attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

NPA’s Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, appreciated New Telegraph for the award. He said NPA, as the gate way to the nation’s economy would continue to ensure ease of doing business in order to promote the country’s economy.

He said: “We will continue to re- engineer the maritime industry so that Nigerians can take advantage of the opportunities in industry. Just recently, we licensed seven export process terminals in order to boost the economy.” The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Carrillion Prosperities Limited, Mr. Bidemi Amusa, applauded the real estate sector’s contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last 10 years. According to him, he believes in Nigeria’s resilient and sagacity in the way it has turned the fortunes of the country’s real estate sector, saying this shown that the real estate sector is thriving in the economy. Akinwumi said: “I want to thank the management of New Telegraph, this award is dedicated to all the children who through football now have hope.

“I am extremely very happy, I received it on behalf of all the children as I said, it is an avenue of developing the children especially for the future. “Presently I am not with the NFF, but it is not about where I am or my position, it is about what is in the heart, it is my calling and I will continue to do what is right with the indigent children. This is dedicated to them.” Commending the award, Amusan, who is the Commonwealth and African champions, thanked the New Telegraph as she looked forward to the new season. Represented by her manager, Lanre Vigo, and speaking from her base in the United States of America, Amusan said: “I am grateful to God for this award and I want to thank the management of New Telegraph Newspaper for deeming me worthy of the athlete of the year.

“A reward for hard work is more hardwork and I am looking forward to the New Year because there are more mountains to climb and more records to break. “I don’t think I will be here without those helping me, my parents, my coaches, management, teammates and others, I want to dedicate this award to God and all those behind my success so far. “2023 is another year, and I am looking forward to more fruitful year. Once again, I am grateful to the organisers of the award and the company as a whole, thank you so much.”

