Atiku: Tinubu support group urges Northern elders not to set Nigeria on fire

The National Coalition of Polling Units Ambassadors (NACOPUAM) a project of Asiwaju’s presidential agenda has condemned the recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, by some northern elders. Speaking at a press conference, the convener of the group, Ajayi Taiwo, said the decision of the elders is capable of setting the country ablaze.

He described the endorsement as an unfortunate situation, saying how can the elders support the idea of a northerner handing over to another northerner in 2023. Taiwo said what Nigeria needs now is equal opportunity for every region and a balance of the democratic arrangements of governance in the country.

He also expressed concern over the recent growing blackmail on the state of health of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He noted that Tinubu is busy consulting with all necessarystakeholdersthatmatter in making Nigeria work. Taiwo said: “We cannot imagine the moral justification behind the endorsement of a northerner again after eight years of an outgoing northerner.”

 

