Atiku: Tinubu’s complaints about scarcity of Naira, fuel,only about himself

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the worries of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was not about the effect of fuel and new naira notes scarcity on Nigerian people but on his life ambition of turning Nigeria into his economic empire and fiefdom.

Atiku, in a statement by spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that the APC candidate in the past, led anti-people campaign against the introduction of gradual removal of fuel subsidy, “which had accompanying palliatives that was cushioning the effects of subsidy on Nigerians.”

He also accused Tinubu of masterminding “the reckless and shady increase in the subsidy payment by the Buhari administration without evidence of corresponding increase in the volume of fuel consumed by Nigerians. “Moreover, the APC presidential candidate has looked the other way on the problematic crude oil theft in which our nation loses more than 400,000 barrels of crude oil amounting to over N23 billion every day and a staggering yearly N6 trillion, higher than the federal capital budget for 2023.” Atiku noted that if Tinubu was ever concerned about Nigerians, he would have before now, taken steps to get the APC-led Federal Government to address the abysmal living standard of the people, since he is the party’s national leader.

“It is on record that under this government, which he brought into power and made many appointments into, inflation and unemployment have galloped; millions of Nigerians have lost their jobs and many more can no longer afford their daily meals due to the astronomical cost of living. What were the consoling words of Tinubu to Nigerians? “It is also important to ask Tinubu the advice he provided his government when Nigerians began to take their own lives by jumping into the lagoon in Lagos State out of frustration while others were forced into slavery mission abroad as an option to dying of hunger and acute poverty under Tinubu’s APC?” The PDP candidate stated that Nigerian youths are leaving the country in droves to the United Kingdom, United States, Canada or Republic of Benin, but said Tinubu is unconcerned. He described as appalling that due to the harsh and anti-people economic policies of the APC government, the naira has lost its value, from N199 to a dollar to N760, and blamed it on the rising costs of goods and forced several businesses to shut down.

The former vice president noted that Tinubu remembers the cost of the naira, the non-availability of fuel as well as the new cash crunch only when he mounts the podium to campaign for his presidential life ambition. “How can Tinubu posture as if he has concern for Nigerians whereas in the almost eight years when banditry, kidnapping and acts of terrorism in the north and other parts of the country went on unchecked with mindless killings, maiming and wanton destruction of public and private property, he had nothing to say? “Furthermore, many farmers across the country are unable to go to their farmlands and herders are unable to graze their herds due to the rising insecurity, just as the number of Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camps continue to grow. How did Tinubu show concern in all of these? “Under the administration that Tinubu, by his own words, installed, Nigeria’s debt has recorded an astronomical rise to N77 trillion even with allegations that the borrowed funds are being diverted to APC interests. When will Tinubu be concerned about this national malaise? “It is clear that Tinubu is not interested in our national challenges but in the presidential race for his emilokan agenda. For this, Nigerians are set to reject him with a shattering defeat on February 25,” Atiku stated.

 

