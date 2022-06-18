Atiku, Tinubu’s emergence conspiracy against Ndigbo, says Ezeife, Amaechi

Two prominent Igbo leaders have described the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress APC and the People’s Democratic Party PDP as a conspiracy against the people of the South East. A First Republic Minister, Chief Mbazuruike Amechi and a former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife while reacting to the outcome of the conventions of the two major parties described as deliberate attempt by the North and South West of the country to continually emasculate and frustrate the Igbos in perpetuity. According to Ezeife in a chat with Saturday Telegraph said the outcomes didn’t come as a surprise to him adding “This was a script by the North and South West to continue to emasculate and frustrate us just to make sure we do not get to the top of governance in Nigeria.

“They had already scripted the conspiracy plot amongst the two parties and it didn’t come to me as a surprise at all.” Specifically, he accused politicians in the South West of acting in bad faith considering the sacrifices of two South East politicians who had to step down for their counterparts from the South West in 1999 for the region (South West) to produce the president of the country.

“Now it’s our turn. It became the life ambition of a man and they schemed us out and even the PDP which was formed and midwifed by our brother Dr. Alex Ekwueme and they forgot everything. “Even Atiku Abubakar forgot the role our brother Peter Obi played in his becoming the candidate of the PDP last time and how he accepted to be his running mate,” he said. Ezeife however stated that an iota of opportunity for the South East region is seen in the determination of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi. Amaechi lamented that the present crop of political leaders in the country have thrown equity , justice careand fair play to the dust bin by conspiring against the South East geopolitical zone. According to the elder statesman, the issue of marginalization of the region has become a recurring decimal in the nation’s politics and power sharing arrangements, adding that the region has always been at the receiving end of the conspiracy.

