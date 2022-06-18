News

Atiku, Tinubu’s emergence conspiracy against Ndigbo, says Ezeife, Amaechi

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Two prominent Igbo leaders have described the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress APC and the People’s Democratic Party PDP as a conspiracy against the people of the South East. A First Republic Minister, Chief Mbazuruike Amechi and a former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife while reacting to the outcome of the conventions of the two major parties described as deliberate attempt by the North and South West of the country to continually emasculate and frustrate the Igbos in perpetuity. According to Ezeife in a chat with Saturday Telegraph said the outcomes didn’t come as a surprise to him adding “This was a script by the North and South West to continue to emasculate and frustrate us just to make sure we do not get to the top of governance in Nigeria.

“They had already scripted the conspiracy plot amongst the two parties and it didn’t come to me as a surprise at all.” Specifically, he accused politicians in the South West of acting in bad faith considering the sacrifices of two South East politicians who had to step down for their counterparts from the South West in 1999 for the region (South West) to produce the president of the country.

“Now it’s our turn. It became the life ambition of a man and they schemed us out and even the PDP which was formed and midwifed by our brother Dr. Alex Ekwueme and they forgot everything. “Even Atiku Abubakar forgot the role our brother Peter Obi played in his becoming the candidate of the PDP last time and how he accepted to be his running mate,” he said. Ezeife however stated that an iota of opportunity for the South East region is seen in the determination of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi. Amaechi lamented that the present crop of political leaders in the country have thrown equity , justice careand fair play to the dust bin by conspiring against the South East geopolitical zone. According to the elder statesman, the issue of marginalization of the region has become a recurring decimal in the nation’s politics and power sharing arrangements, adding that the region has always been at the receiving end of the conspiracy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rep’s Deputy Majority Whip chides Nigerian men for not valuing women

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, yesterday expressed shock and disappointment at the rejection of four bills relating to Nigerian women in the justconcluded constitution review by the National Assembly. Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Onyejeocha said if the bills had passed, it would have helped close the gap where […]
News

Group to Alafin, Oyo govt: Ignore calls for removal of Sarkin Fulani

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kauthal Hore, has urged the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Oyo State government to ignore calls for the dethronement of Sarkin Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Salihu AbdulKadir. The association’s appeal followed a call by one Yakubu Bello on the Alafin and the state government to remove […]
News Top Stories

No fuel price hike for now, NNPC BACKTRACKS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Taiwo Hassan

OPS: Removal of fuel subsidy best for Nigeria’s economy The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it would maintain its current ex-depot price of petrol until the ongoing engagement with organised labour was concluded. Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, who made this known on Friday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica