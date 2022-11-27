News

Atiku To APC: Replace Tinubu as candidate to avoid embarrassment

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed worry over the continued miscues and gaffs of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at campaign rallies.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications Phrank Shaibu on Sunday, advised APC to replace Tinubu so as to avoid further embarrassing scenarios.

Shaibu said Tinubu utterances qualifies him as ‘Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic’, and not Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, which he is aspiring to become if elected president.

According to him, every time Tinubu comes out in public to make a statement or two, he has always goofed, adding: “If he is not saying that voter’s card has expiration date; he is saying that young Nigerians are tweeting on WhatsApp or that 50 million youths should be recruited into the Nigerian Army and be fed with cassava in the morning, and ‘agbado’ in the night.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

