Atiku to APC: You’re playing petty, irresponsible politics

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was playing petty and irresponsible politics. Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said instead of finding solution to the economic crisis that party has put the country, APC was busy taking roll call of who have joined or has not joined the party.

“It is preposterous that a political party which has spent the past five and half years launching humongous and unprecedented hardship on Nigerians finds no time to address and apologise to Nigerians for the false promises of change that they made to the Nigerian people, but waste a whole day self-adulating about politicians, who have crossed to join the APC. That is a very irresponsible thing to do!” Atiku stated. He added that this has validated the assumption that the major reason the condition of living in the country has been deplorable under President Muhammadu Buhari administration was the fact that the party focuses more on playing petty politics than actual governance.

The former vice president said neither him nor the PDP has initiated discussions with anyone on a 2023 presidential election, noting that, “it is the APC, which has busied itself, talking about zoning and focusing on rigging the next election. “For the avoidance of any shred of doubt, Atiku, like many Nigerians, who are pained by the downward spiral of condition of the country under the APC government, has preoccupied himself with proffering solutions to the myriad of problems the APC has visited on the country and working hard to contribute his quota in strengthening the country’s economy.”

He said the APC has failed woefully on all the major issues it campaigned against the PDP in 2015 from poverty to insecurity; “joblessness and high cost of living; national unity to bad foreign image; human rights abuse to economic recessions – issues which if the APC was a serious political party, should be dispensing its energy in resolving. “But rather than do that, the APC is prancing about, feeling good that its stock of membership is upping, while the economic fortune of the country and its people keeps ebbing.”

The statement reminded APC that focusing on Atiku will not improve the country’s gross domestic product or taking the country out of the current recession. “Focusing on Atiku will not solve the problem of inflation and high cost of food items; and neither would it lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty. “It will not address the pervasive state of insecurity in the country and will not unite a nation that has been sharply divided like never before,” the former vice president said.

