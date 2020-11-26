Atiku to APC: You’re playing petty, irresponsible politics

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is playing petty and irresponsible politics.

Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said instead of finding solutions to the economic crisis that the party has put the country, the APC was busy taking roll call of who have joined or has not joined the party.

“It is preposterous that a political party which has spent the past five and half years launching humongous and unprecedented hardship on Nigerians finds no time to address and apologise to Nigerians for the false promises of change that they made to the Nigerian people, but waste a whole day self-adulating about politicians who have crossed to join the APC. That is a very irresponsible thing to do!” Atiku stated.

He added that this has validated the assumption that the major reason the condition of living in the country has been deplorable under President Muhammadu Buhari administration is the fact that the party focuses more on playing petty politics than in actual governance.

The former vice president said neither him nor the PDP has initiated discussions with anyone on a 2023 presidential election, noting that “it is the APC which has busied itself talking about zoning and focusing on rigging the next election.

“For the avoidance of any shred of doubt, Atiku, like many Nigerians who are pained by the downward spiral of condition of the country under the APC government, has preoccupied himself with proffering solution to the myriad of problems the APC has visited on the country and working hard to contribute his quota in strengthening the country’s economy.”

