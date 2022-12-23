News Top Stories

Atiku To Buhari: Don’t waste time campaigning for Tinubu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised President Mohammadu Buhari not to waste his time campaigning for the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Spokesperson of Atiku- Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday said Nigerians would not entrust their destiny to any individual who cannot explain the source of his wealth. Ologunagba said Nigeria electorate would not elect an individual who could present the photograph of former governor of Cross Rivers State Donald Duke in a documentary used as part of his campaign materials to canvass for votes. According to him, Nigerians have shown their preference for Atiku to be their next president.

“This is because Atiku has proven himself as a leader with the required integrity, sound reputation and desired capacity, competence, presence of mind, political will and stamina to lead our nation at this critical time. “Nigerians want Atiku on the saddle in their yearning for the return of the good days; the period of Atiku Abubakar as vice president and Chairman of the Economic Council, when our nation witnessed unprecedented economic growth to become one of the fastest growing economies of the world, where citizens were secure, prosperous and happy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NIMechE moves to make engineering more of problem solving

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Members of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineering (NIMechE) have initiated steps towards making engineering more problem-solving in the country. This, they said would be more effective by reviewing engineering curriculum in Nigeria’s schools. Participants at the maiden edition of stakeholders’ roundtable, organised recently by NIMechE in Abuja, said the developmental and economic revolutions expected […]
News

Change Of Guard: Ogunbiyi assumes duty as Ag. Police Commission’s chair

Posted on Author mmanuel Onani

A retired justice of the Supreme Court, Clara Ogunbiyi, has assumed duty as the acting chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), following Wednesday’s resignation of its former chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith. Smith, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), resigned his position as chairman of the police Commission on health grounds. New Telegraph had […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Jealous married man sets self, girlfriend ablaze in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi and Muhammad Kabir, Kano

…as 16-year-old house help commits suicide in Kano A 40-year-old man Sunday set himself and his girlfriend ablaze in his bedroom at Inikpi Street in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. The man whose identity was not disclosed had locked his girlfriend in the room and then went to buy fuel which he poured on himself […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica