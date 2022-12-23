Atiku To Buhari: Don’t waste time campaigning for Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised President Mohammadu Buhari not to waste his time campaigning for the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Spokesperson of Atiku- Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday said Nigerians would not entrust their destiny to any individual who cannot explain the source of his wealth. Ologunagba said Nigeria electorate would not elect an individual who could present the photograph of former governor of Cross Rivers State Donald Duke in a documentary used as part of his campaign materials to canvass for votes. According to him, Nigerians have shown their preference for Atiku to be their next president.

“This is because Atiku has proven himself as a leader with the required integrity, sound reputation and desired capacity, competence, presence of mind, political will and stamina to lead our nation at this critical time. “Nigerians want Atiku on the saddle in their yearning for the return of the good days; the period of Atiku Abubakar as vice president and Chairman of the Economic Council, when our nation witnessed unprecedented economic growth to become one of the fastest growing economies of the world, where citizens were secure, prosperous and happy.

