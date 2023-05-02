News

Atiku To Buhari, Mohammed: Your Comments On Election Petition Subjudice

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples D e m o c r a t i c Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari and senior officials of his government to desist from making comments that could be viewed as subtle acts of bullying against the judicial processes that is currently putting the legality of the last election into trial.

Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, described as shameful, the attempt by President Buhari to play the role of chief marketing officer of the electoral heist “deliberately orchestrated to keep the ruling All Progressives Congress in power against the wishes of Nigerians.”

The former vice president further stated that since the president made his infamous remark that “the opposition lost the election due to overconfidence and complacency,” senior officials of government have taken a cue to subtly bullying the judiciary to submission.

He noted that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Sunday “took a cue from his boss to weigh in on a matter that is already before the courts.” Atiku stated that he would not go into details “on the depravity that trailed the conduct of the 2023 general election since it remains a matter before the judiciary,” but reminded the president that he failed on his promise to bequeath Nigeria free, fair and credible elections.

“Whereas President Buhari and his appointee, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had promised Nigerians and the entire world to conduct a credible, free and fair 2023 general election wherein technology will be deployed to track and protect every single ballot, we have seen how woefully this administration failed to deliver on its promises,” the PDP candidate stated.

According to him, Buhari’s government is the worst in the country on account of breaking its promises. He advised the president and officials of his government to use the remaining days of the administration to explain to “Nigerians how they failed on their promises including issues of naira redesign; destruction instead of creation of jobs; the pervading state of insecurity and divisions along ethno-religious and political lines; galloping inflation and high cost of living; removing the corruption around the issues of fuel subsidy and their latest promise of conducting a national census, which, typically, they have failed to deliver upon.

“They must also ex – plain to Nigerians why the country that they are leaving behind before going back to Niger Republic is the poverty capital of the world.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News

NPA, FMWH fret as huge refuse takes over port roads

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Tin Can Island Port (TCIP) and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) have expressed dissatisfaction as heaps of waste have piled up on the port road corridors, leading to gridlock. It was gathered that contractors of the road beautification have been unable to commence work alongside with the construction […]
News Top Stories

2023: We’ll prevent APC from snatching power –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

The candidate of the Peoples D e m o c r a t i c Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, has said the main opposition party will ensure that Bola Tinubu does not snatch power. In a trending video, the All ProgressivesCongress(APC) presidential candidate Tinubu was seen urging some top party […]
News

Gov. Emmanuel to Media: Be vehicle of propagation of A’Ibom’s positive heritage

Posted on Author New Telegraph

Media houses in Akwa Ibom state have been urged to serve as a vehicle for propagation of positive lifestyle in the state. Governor Emmanuel who stated this while performing the official opening of an Abak-based radio station, Redemption FM (101.5) at Oku Abak, on Friday, also directed that Oku Abak be included as one of […]

Leave a Comment