Atiku To Buhari: Your Comments On Election Petition Subjudice

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari and senior officials of his government to desist from making comments that portend as subtle acts of bullying against the judicial processes which are currently putting the legality of the last election into trial.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, described as shameful, the attempt by President Buhari to play the role of chief marketing officer of the electoral heist “deliberately orchestrated to keep the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in power against the wishes of Nigerians.”

The former vice president further stated that since the president made his infamous remark that “the opposition lost the election due to overconfidence and complacency,” senior officials of government have taken a cue to subtly bully the judiciary to submission.

He noted that the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Sunday “take a cue from his boss to weigh in on a matter that is already before the courts.”

Atiku stated that he would not go into details “on the depravity that trailed the conduct of the 2023 general election since it remains a matter before the judiciary,” but reminded the president that he failed on his promise to bequeath Nigeria free, fair, and credible elections.

“Whereas President Buhari and his appointee INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu had promised Nigerians and the entire world of conducting a credible, free, and fair 2023 general election wherein technology will be deployed to track and protect every single ballot, we have seen how woefully this administration failed to deliver on its promises,” the PDP candidate stated.

According to him, Buhari’s government is the worse in the country on account of breaking its promises.

He advised the president and officials of his government to use the remaining days of the administration to explain to “Nigerians how they failed on their promises including issues of naira redesign; destruction instead of the creation of jobs; the pervading state of insecurity and divisions along ethnoreligious and political lines.

“Galloping inflation and high cost of living; removing the corruption around the issues of fuel subsidy and their latest promise of conducting a national census, which, typically, they have failed to deliver upon.

“They must also explain to Nigerians why the country that they are leaving behind before going back to the Niger Republic is the poverty capital of the world.”