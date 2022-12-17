News Top Stories

Atiku to Buhari: You’re a motivator

Posted on

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

Atiku in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph yesterday by his media aide, Mr. Paul Ibe, and personally signed by him, said, "President Buhari, at 80, continues to be a motivation for inner strength."

He prayed that Buhari will “continue to enjoy the grace of good health and vitality, as he continues to play his leadership roles in Nigeria and Africa.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Lawan, Ninth Assembly could’ve ‘passed third term’, says Wabara

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has said Nigerians should, “thank God President Muhammadu Buhari is not asking for third term,” otherwise the Ninth Assembly led by Senator Ahmed Lawan would have passed it. Wabara stated this yesterday at a book launch of the former President of the Senate and Chieftain of the […]
Editorial Top Stories

Beyond House of Representatives’ intervention

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The nation may have heaved a sigh of relief after another indefinite strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was averted. This is due to the last minute intervention by the House of Representatives resulting in the reported suspension of the strike. New Telegraph congratulates the House of Representatives for doing everything humanly […]
News

Group lauds Pam’s leadership at Christian Pilgrims’ Commission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some Christian youths have hailed Rev. Yakubu Pam’s exemplary leadership since taking charge as Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC). The group, under the aegis of Young Christians Forum of Nigeria (YCFN), said the commission has recorded tremendous progress in its operations in the last 10 months. The Christain youths made this […]

