The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

Atiku in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph yesterday by his media aide, Mr. Paul Atiku to Buhari: You’re a motivator Ibe, and personally signed by him, said, “President Buhari, at 80, continues to be a motivation for inner strength.”

He prayed that Buhari will “continue to enjoy the grace of good health and vitality, as he continues to play his leadership roles in Nigeria and Africa.”

