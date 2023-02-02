Atiku To CBN: Don’t succumb to Naira swap deadline blackmail

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria not to extend the deadline for swap of naira notes. This comes after the CBN granted a further extension to February 10. Atiku said another extension should not be granted to ensure the purpose and objective of initiating the redesigning of the currency are not destroyed. In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday from his campaign office, Atiku urged the CBN to immediately review the measures it has put in place for ensuring the seamless circulation of the new naira notes. “The additional ten days will enable our people in the rural areas and ordinary people across the country to take the naira in their possession into the banks.

“It will also enable the CBN to further circulate the new currency notes among banks so that people can have easy access. “Within these ten days, I urge the CBN to initiate measures that will alleviate the problems being encountered by the people in exchanging their old naira notes for new ones and getting more new notes into circulation. “The CBN may have to consider printing more currency notes to eliminate the current scarcity among ordinary people, especially rural dwellers who need them for their daily transactions.”

