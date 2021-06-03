News

Atiku to editors: Speak for the Nigerian people

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday advised the newly elected executive committee of Nigeria Guild of Editors to be a strong voice for good governance and the rule of law. Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, told the Mustapha Isah-led executive to “demonstrate courage by speaking out on behalf of ordinary Nigerians who have no voice in the face of excruciating challenges of existence.” According to him, “The media is the watchdog of society and therefore they have a great responsibility for holding leaders accountable in order to promote good governance and the rule of law.” He advised the Guild’s new leadership to show courage in the demonstration of its responsibilities as watchdogs of society.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: We’ve not decided on zoning –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it had not decided on where its presidential candidate in 2023 will come from despite the submission of Governor Bala Mohammed-led committee that reviewed the party’s performance in 2019. The committee, which submitted its report on Wednesday, recommended that the ticket be thrown up to all the six […]
News

Ikponmwen: Deployment of military to quell unarmed protesters condemnable

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The shooting of the #EedSARS protesters who had been camping at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos has sparked both local and global outrage with many countries demanding a probe of the incident. In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, a security strategies and former Provost Marshal of the Nigeria Army, Brigadier Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) looks […]
News Top Stories

Black Monday as Nigeria witnesses killing spree

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Anguish, anger, tears and emotional hopelessness yesterday enveloped the six geo-political zones of the country, as bandits, kidnappers, arsonists and armed robbers had a field day doing what they know how to do best-killing and unleashing pains on their victims.   From what began like the usual stories breaking in the early hours of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica