Atiku to editors: Speak for the Nigerian people

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday advised the newly elected executive committee of Nigeria Guild of Editors to be a strong voice for good governance and the rule of law. Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, told the Mustapha Isah-led executive to “demonstrate courage by speaking out on behalf of ordinary Nigerians who have no voice in the face of excruciating challenges of existence.” According to him, “The media is the watchdog of society and therefore they have a great responsibility for holding leaders accountable in order to promote good governance and the rule of law.” He advised the Guild’s new leadership to show courage in the demonstration of its responsibilities as watchdogs of society.

