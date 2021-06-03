Atiku to editors: Speak for the Nigerian people

A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday advised the newly elected executive committee of Nigeria Guild of Editors to be a strong voice for good governance and the rule of law. Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, told the Mustapha Isah-led executive to “demonstrate courage by speaking out on behalf of ordinary Nigerians who have no voice in the face of excruciating challenges of existence.” According to him, “The media is the watchdog of society and therefore they have a great responsibility for holding leaders accountable in order to promote good governance and the rule of law.” He advised the Guild’s new leadership to show courage in the demonstration of its responsibilities as watchdogs of society.
Related Articles
2023: We’ve not decided on zoning –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it had not decided on where its presidential candidate in 2023 will come from despite the submission of Governor Bala Mohammed-led committee that reviewed the party’s performance in 2019. The committee, which submitted its report on Wednesday, recommended that the ticket be thrown up to all the six […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ikponmwen: Deployment of military to quell unarmed protesters condemnable
The shooting of the #EedSARS protesters who had been camping at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos has sparked both local and global outrage with many countries demanding a probe of the incident. In this interview with ONWUKA NZESHI, a security strategies and former Provost Marshal of the Nigeria Army, Brigadier Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) looks […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Black Monday as Nigeria witnesses killing spree
Anguish, anger, tears and emotional hopelessness yesterday enveloped the six geo-political zones of the country, as bandits, kidnappers, arsonists and armed robbers had a field day doing what they know how to do best-killing and unleashing pains on their victims. From what began like the usual stories breaking in the early hours of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)